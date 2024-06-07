Thank you, Skate, for giving us a new I Think You Should Leave sketch
This was not on my SGF bingo card.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is one of the few truly good and pure things left in the universe: a sketch show that's just hit after hit after hit. Sloppy Steaks, Calico Cut Pants, TC Tuggers—each a work of mad genius.
And now we've got M Corp: The Leader in Creative Accounting, a skit that ostensibly exists to reintroduce the world to Skate, reminding us all that it's still coming. But really it's a new ITYSL sketch to tide us over until the next series.
Look, I'm just here for Robinson. I do have a skateboard, but only because I found it on the street 20 years ago and rode it home drunk. It's still with me, but you ain't getting me on it now. I'm way too old. I'm not even cool enough to play a skateboarding game.
But if you're looking forward to finally playing Skate, you'll be able to get your chance this autumn, though only on console. You can sign up for the console playtest now.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.