God of War Ragnarök PC announced, coming in September

Big Papa Kratos is coming back to Steam.

During Sony's State of Play stream on Thursday, the company dropped the news that God of War Ragnarök, the acclaimed sequel to the 2018 reboot of God of War, will be arriving on PC September 19.

Dad Kratos's second outing was a big hit in 2022—"Everybody but us is having a great time in God of War: Ragnarök," we wrote not-at-all-passive-aggressively shortly after its release. While Elden Ring more or less swept the 2022 awards season as the top dog for Game of the Year, Ragnarök was still an impressive runner up. It took home the trophy at a number of publications that year, including at our sister sites Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag. It also earned high praise in reviews; GamesRadar+ awarded it 4.5/5 stars, writing "There's a light start that feels padded—still good but missing depth—which leads into a weighty finish that's every bit the equal of its predecessor."

Hopefully God of War Ragnarök's PC port lives up to the high bar set by the January 2022 release of God of War, which has been one of the very best of the PC PlayStation crew. We praised that port's performance, writing "God of War runs so well on PC we didn't even need a graphics card." Thanks to its PS4 origins, it's a perfect game to play on the Steam Deck, and still looks great despite its age (some extra bells and whistles on PC definitely didn't hurt).

The Ragnarok PC announcement above highlights a few of those PC-exclusive features, including unlocked framerates, Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR support, and ultrawide resolution compatibility. And just to allay any doubt: the Valhalla DLC is also included.