'Hi modders <3': Peak devs know we're using mods to break past the 4-player limit, and they're so cool with it they're even fixing mod-specific bugs

They say the peak Peak experience is reaching the titular peak, but I'd argue peak Peak is falling from very high up while five to six friends watch helplessly. That feat is usually impossible thanks to Peak's unenlightened four-player limit, but of course, modders found a way.

Very quickly, at that. Since the week Peak came out, the most-downloaded Peak mod on Thunderstore (a popular front-end for easily modding Unity games) has been PeakUnlimited, a simple tweak that gets rid of that pesky lobby limit. Conveniently, only the host needs to have the mod installed for it to work.

You can still invite friends normally through Steam and (just about) everything works as intended. The mod will even spawn more marshmallows at campfires for the extra players, which is extremely helpful as food becomes scarcer in later stages. Having played most of my Peak time with the mod active, sometimes I think it works a little too well for something unintended. It's almost as if Peak developers Landfall and AggroCrab knew modders would immediately uncap the lobby size and decided to be cool with it.

In fact, they're so cool with it that Peak's latest patch fixed a bug that you would only get when using the PeakUnlimited mod:

"The end screen will no longer break hopefully in modded lobbies of greater than 4 players. Hi modders<3" the patch notes read.

Busted! I feel like I've been caught taking a cookie from the jar, but instead of mom insisting I'll ruin my appetite, she's just made it easier to reach.

It's always nice to see developers embrace mods, especially considering how differently things went when players broke the four-player boundary of Landfall's previous co-op hit, 2024's Content Warning. At the time, Landfall decided to disable the mod on the network side, not because it hates fun, but because larger lobbies meant unsustainable server costs for the studio.

It looks like Peak's servers are chugging along just fine with approximately 350,000 people using PeakUnlimited—an allowance that is probably owed to Peak selling two million copies in nine days.