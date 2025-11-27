Dispatch's original script would've let you pick 3 heroes like 'starter Pokémon', snagging Invisigal, Waterboy, or Mr Whiskey to pull under your wing

Professor Oak: Are you an Invisigal, or a Waterboy?

Mr Whiskey, a guy in a mascot suit, pours a measure of Jack Daniels into a cup of coffee in Dispatch.
Dispatch's story focuses heavily around your relationship—platonic or otherwise—with Invisigal, the SDN's resident burnout. At least, before Robert Robertson III arrives on-scene; Whether or not you support her has a huge impact on the story, making for a nicely focused arc in AdHoc's debut game. However, things could've been very different.

That's per a Polygon interview with narrative director Pierre Shorette, who told the site: "In the very original script, you basically picked your starter Pokémon. You didn't have a team. You showed up and [your boss] is like 'pick someone you want to mentor.'"

This shift in development also marked the start from a more grimdark series to a more hopeful one, thanks to a one-two punch of the Covid-19 pandemic and feel-good sports sitcom Ted Lasso: "[there were] a lot of discussions where we were just like… do we have to hurt people? Can we just have hope?"

Honestly, it's probably all for the best. I can see Waterboy working at a push—Hermy is genuinely a charming little guy, and I didn't regret putting him on my squad for a second. But Mr Whiskey?

