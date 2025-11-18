There is no glitch—turns out, you need more than just heroic dialogue choices to get Dispatch's best ending, you've gotta be good at your job, too

News
By published

Lead by example.

Robert, the protagonist of Dispatch, looks over his shoulder while in conversation with a superheroine.
(Image credit: AdHoc Studio)

I've thoroughly enjoyed Dispatch—both the excellent story and the superhero radio dispatch simulator strapped to its underbelly. However, during my time playing those latter segments, I'd occasionally find myself wondering whether the game would've been a stronger TV show, and whether any of my choices made were actually factoring into the wider story.

Turns out, yes, yes they are, and not just in the obvious ways. I'm going to be getting into spoilers for Dispatch's ending, here. You've been warned.

If you want to see the full breakdown, I highly recommend you visit the thread linked above—but the short of it is, the ending of Dispatch isn't just informed by binary choices made in cutscenes, you've gotta actually be good at your job to reap the rewards.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.