As far as Telltale-likes go, Dispatch is one of the prettiest. Lovely animation, some great character designs, and a strong visual artstyle. It might surprise you to find out, then, that the main character and concept artist for Dispatch, Lap Pun Cheung, was picked up on ArtStation as a last resort to get developer AdHoc Studio through the pitching phase.

That's per a Dispatch panel at this year's GDC, attended by PC Gamer's own Christopher Livingston. "At the very start of things, we needed some good looking art to play in the pitch deck," explains co-founder Dennis Lenart.

I'm reminded of how Clair Obscur, another gorgeous looking game, found several of its most important creatives on Reddit and Soundcloud. Honestly, I'm half expecting the next great videogame to come from a visionary picked up on Bumble—still, it's great that the AdHoc team found Cheung, because they set AdHoc on the right foot to one of the most successful games of the year.

