Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 dev admits some damage buff combinations are 'already insane', but its latest patch deliberately opens 'a huge can of worms' by increasing the netcode cap anyway: 'for now, have fun'

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 is well into its second year of updates at this point, with Saber Interactive having unveiled the roadmap for year two back in August. Patch 11 represents something of a palette cleanser between September's birthday feast and next year's Techmarine treat. But there's still plenty here for veteran Ultramarines to get their massive, armoured mitts on.

Patch 11's main event is a new PvE Operation. Titled Reclamation, it takes place in orbit above the planet Avarax and sees your squad assaulting a "critically damaged Imperial cruiser to purge it of Tyranid infestation". It seems there will be slightly more to the operation than this, however, as the post says objectives will "begin to shift" as events proceed. Intriguing!

Alongside this, the update introduces a new PvE item called Sanctified Wrath, which makes players immune to knockbacks and provides a slight boost to melee damage. It also knocks back enemies in a small radius when deployed, which should make it useful if the Tyranid hordes threaten to overwhelm your position.

There are also 40 new battlefield conditions, six extra heroic weapons and eight additional armour pieces. That's it for completely new stuff. But the update makes some mechanical changes too.

Chiefly, it expands the moveset of the Assault Marine, adding several new Jump Pack Dash attacks, which Saber says are "much quicker and [more] responsive than normal sprint attacks." This isn't an isolated change, either, with Saber planning to continue "expanding and improving sandbox gameplay for all classes."

In other words, expect similar additions to the Tactical and Vanguard Marine classes in due course, though likely not until after Patch 12. Elsewhere, the update improves combos and attack damage for the Power Axe, increases the power of the Heavy Bolt Rifle, and adjusts the Vanguard class to make it less of a healer and "reinforce [the] range/melee hybrid playstyle for him."

One of the most notable changes is hidden away near the bottom of the patchnotes, which is that it increases the netcode damage cap across the game. Saber says this is "going to open a huge can of worms for gameplay balancing, but that it "it has to be done", as the studio believes that game damage numbers should not be restricted by net code:

"It's pretty clear that some damage buff combinations from multiple sources are already insane," Saber adds. "For now, have fun."

Patch 11 will be the last major update for 2025. Patch 12, which will arrive early next year, will introduce the aforementioned Techmarine class, hence why Saber is saving any further tweaks to existing classes until after the Omnissiah axe-wielding engineer arrives. There are plenty more updates planned after that, which should help put paid to the weirdly persistent belief that Saber's development of Space Marine 3 is siphoning resources from Space Marine 2's post-launch support.