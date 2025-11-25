Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 dev admits some damage buff combinations are 'already insane', but its latest patch deliberately opens 'a huge can of worms' by increasing the netcode cap anyway: 'for now, have fun'
//Body
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 is well into its second year of updates at this point, with Saber Interactive having unveiled the roadmap for year two back in August. Patch 11 represents something of a palette cleanser between September's birthday feast and next year's Techmarine treat. But there's still plenty here for veteran Ultramarines to get their massive, armoured mitts on.
Patch 11's main event is a new PvE Operation. Titled Reclamation, it takes place in orbit above the planet Avarax and sees your squad assaulting a "critically damaged Imperial cruiser to purge it of Tyranid infestation". It seems there will be slightly more to the operation than this, however, as the post says objectives will "begin to shift" as events proceed. Intriguing!
Alongside this, the update introduces a new PvE item called Sanctified Wrath, which makes players immune to knockbacks and provides a slight boost to melee damage. It also knocks back enemies in a small radius when deployed, which should make it useful if the Tyranid hordes threaten to overwhelm your position.
There are also 40 new battlefield conditions, six extra heroic weapons and eight additional armour pieces. That's it for completely new stuff. But the update makes some mechanical changes too.
Chiefly, it expands the moveset of the Assault Marine, adding several new Jump Pack Dash attacks, which Saber says are "much quicker and [more] responsive than normal sprint attacks." This isn't an isolated change, either, with Saber planning to continue "expanding and improving sandbox gameplay for all classes."
In other words, expect similar additions to the Tactical and Vanguard Marine classes in due course, though likely not until after Patch 12. Elsewhere, the update improves combos and attack damage for the Power Axe, increases the power of the Heavy Bolt Rifle, and adjusts the Vanguard class to make it less of a healer and "reinforce [the] range/melee hybrid playstyle for him."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of the most notable changes is hidden away near the bottom of the patchnotes, which is that it increases the netcode damage cap across the game. Saber says this is "going to open a huge can of worms for gameplay balancing, but that it "it has to be done", as the studio believes that game damage numbers should not be restricted by net code:
"It's pretty clear that some damage buff combinations from multiple sources are already insane," Saber adds. "For now, have fun."
Patch 11 will be the last major update for 2025. Patch 12, which will arrive early next year, will introduce the aforementioned Techmarine class, hence why Saber is saving any further tweaks to existing classes until after the Omnissiah axe-wielding engineer arrives. There are plenty more updates planned after that, which should help put paid to the weirdly persistent belief that Saber's development of Space Marine 3 is siphoning resources from Space Marine 2's post-launch support.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.