Space Marine 2 unveils a roadmap for its second year of updates including a new playable class, bosses, weapons, and more

Good news for fans of Space Marine 2's multiplayer modes, which Saber Interactive has committed to supporting for a whole 'nother year. As the developer announced, patch 10, on the first anniversary of Space Marine 2's release, will be the beginning of a second year of updates and additions.

Patch 10 is apparently the "biggest patch to date." Due on September 4, it includes a new boss (the Chaos Spawn, in three variants), a new PvP arena and mode (Helbrute Onslaught, in which you can play as a big robotic Helbrute), three new weapons, a new PvE map and mode, and the Chaos Armour cosmetics pack (the U in Armour is part of the name because Warhammer is quintessentially British).

There's another patch scheduled to be squeezed in before the end of the year, but the update kicking off 2026 looks like a more notable one since it includes the techmarine, a new playable class who comes armed with an Omnissiah axe. It'll be interesting to see how an engineer fits in with the existing six classes, especially if they're a melee-focused addition. In 40K, techmarines often serve as drivers and pilots, but also mix it up in hand-to-hand with their gigantic axes and a proliferation of mechanical arms that would make Doctor Octopus jealous. I suspect Space Marine 2 will probably embrace the latter depiction.

As well as all these free updates, Space Marine 2 is getting a second season pass of champion and cosmetic packs, so if you really want to cover yourself in the rad shark logo of the Carcharadon marines you'll be able to do that when patch 12 comes out. There's also a new chapter coming in patch 13: the Iron Hands. As the space marine chapter closest to the tech-priests, they'll make a good match for techmarines.

While Space Marine 3 is currently in development, Saber Interactive is committed to continuing support for Space Marine 2. Which is nice for all the people who have stuck with its multiplayer modes. As someone who loved the original for its singleplayer campaign and found the sequel just kind of OK in that department, it's a reminder that maybe I shouldn't get my hopes up too high. At least Dawn of War 4 is doubling down on singleplayer to keep me and the rest of the cranky loners appeased.