Warhammer 40,000's 11th edition is set to kick off a nostalgia-filled era for the setting, with a starter set that recreates 2nd edition's from over 30 years ago

Even by the standards of Warhammer 40,000, the planet Armageddon is a seriously awful place to live. Currently enjoying its third all-consuming war against near-unstoppable invaders, it is at this point so blighted and irradiated that humans can only survive inside artificial habitats—that is, until they get bombed into dust by Orks during yet another offensive.

All of which makes it the perfect battleground to take centre stage in the game's new edition, announced at Adepticon this week. Not just because of its peak grimdarkness, but because it's got such a long history in the game and the lore—and this latest era for the game looks to be steeped in nostalgia for the game's past.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

The new box set leading the way for 11th edition harks all the way back to the 2nd edition starter set released over 30 years ago, once again pitting Blood Angels against Orks on Armageddon. The models included seem to indicate a gentle step backwards from the revamped Primaris look for space marines, with a new Intercessor squad that reincorporates old elements such as the classic helmet design.

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In terms of the new rules, 11th edition seems more iterative than major shake-up—but there are some key changes on the way, including:

More flexible army building that allows you to combine multiple detachments in one force.

Your choice of mission objectives will now be determined by the kinds of detachment you bring.

Abstract circular objectives are out—now you'll be fighting for control over actual pieces of terrain (or at least "terrain footprints").

New terrain rules will make units easier to hide, and cover will now affect the enemy's hit rolls rather than buffing your saves.

Tweaks to close combat to create a "cleaner Fight Phase".

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Games Workshop is throwing around works like "groundbreaking", but frankly it always does. In reality this seems designed to be one of the less disruptive new editions for the game—which also means it's designed to remain compatible with your existing army books and supplements, rather than wiping the slate clean.

Also revealed at Adepticon was a whole host of other miniatures and releases across GW's suite of games. For Kill Team, the Terror on Devlan box will allow you to play out a whole narrative campaign pitting an elite Cadian scout squad against one giant tyranid beast—returning favourite The Red Terror. Yes, it is basically Predator in a box, and the minis look ace.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Meanwhile Age of Sigmar is getting a big new wave of models for its Cities of Sigmar faction—including Cogforts, which are basically walking castles. Particularly interesting is the Cities of Ash box for the Spearhead game mode. Again baiting nostalgia, the set pits human soldiers against the skaven of Clan Eshin in a ruined city, directly evoking long dead fan favourite Mordheim.

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All that plus new Riders of Rohan for GW's Lord of the Rings wargame, cyborg ogryns for The Horus Heresy, a Lumineth warband for Warhammer Underworlds, and more.

Oh wait, did I forget to mention the ork warlord on a motorbike? Seriously, look at this guy. Metal.