This sequel to a classic NES beat 'em up is about to be delisted from Steam, but you can get it for a few bucks in the meantime: 'The delisting process is currently underway'

River City Ransom: Underground is dirt cheap until it's gone forever.

River City Ransom is a venerable name in the beat 'em up space, going all the way back to Nintendo Entertainment System, and there have been plenty of River City games (or Kunio-kun, by its original title) in the meantime. Underground may not have been the most popular game in the series, but if you did want to give it a shot, you should probably get on that pronto: it's about to be delisted from Steam.

The news came in a Steam Community Hub update that reads: "Due to the expiration of a licensing agreement, this game will be removed from sale on Steam. The delisting process is currently underway. If you already own the game, nothing changes—it will remain available in your Steam library, and you can continue to download and play as usual."

