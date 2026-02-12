Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is out tomorrow, and features 5 versions of the 1995 classic, as well as a lost SNES prototype

News
By published

It's a lot of Rayman, if you're into that.

An illustration of Rayman to promote the 30th Anniversary Edition
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first Rayman released in 1995, originally as a PlayStation exclusive, before hitting PC, Sega Saturn, and the Atari Jaguar. Despite being a 2D platformer at a time when 3D platformers were all the rage, it sold very well, especially in the UK and France. It was the first game Michel Ancel released for Ubisoft (then known as Ubi Soft), who's nowadays working on the terminally-in-development Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition has been leaked for a while but today it's official, and not only that, it's releasing on Steam tomorrow. It's a pretty lavish package: five versions of the original will feature, including PC, PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance versions. In addition to these, a never-released SNES prototype will also be included. It's a collaboration between Digital Eclipse and Ubisoft Montpellier.

TOPICS
Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.