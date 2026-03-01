Teardown's massive multiplayer update arrives next month, bringing a full co-op campaign, competitive modes, and a free-roaming sandbox

Mutually assured destruction.

A voxelly player-characters runs into frame wielding a rocket launcher, squaring off against another player running along the wall of a decorative fountain.
(Image credit: Tuxedo Labs)

After more than two years in development, Teardown's hotly anticipated multiplayer will finally arrive in March. It's no tacked-on affair either, with developer Tuxedo Labs bringing a full suite of options to play with pals in its chaotic destruction sim.

Teardown's upcoming multiplayer options include full co-operative functionality for the hitherto single-player campaign, as well as free-roaming sandbox variants for each campaign map. On top of this, Tuxedo Labs will add a range of competitive modes such as team deathmatch, as well as support for modded game modes.

There's a trailer for the multiplayer that you can watch above. Although the advent of multiplayer is a major milestone for Teardown, the launch doesn't represent the end of development for playing with friends either, with additional game modes currently in production. "We are currently working on a brand-new multiplayer racing experience planned for release later this year," Tuxedo Labs wrote in a Steam post. "There is more to come.

Teardown's multiplayer launches on March 12. I'm curious to see what an impact multiplayer makes on Teardown's fortunes. It's already a successful game, but the potential for multiplayer sandbox shenanigans is enormous. Coupled with the addition of creative mode in 2023, and 2024's third-person mode (which is a big deal for a seemingly minor feature—some people really don't like playing in first-person) I envision big things for Teardown's future.

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

