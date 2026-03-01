Teardown's massive multiplayer update arrives next month, bringing a full co-op campaign, competitive modes, and a free-roaming sandbox

After more than two years in development, Teardown's hotly anticipated multiplayer will finally arrive in March. It's no tacked-on affair either, with developer Tuxedo Labs bringing a full suite of options to play with pals in its chaotic destruction sim.

Teardown's upcoming multiplayer options include full co-operative functionality for the hitherto single-player campaign, as well as free-roaming sandbox variants for each campaign map. On top of this, Tuxedo Labs will add a range of competitive modes such as team deathmatch, as well as support for modded game modes.

In all cases, Teardown offers support for up to 12 players on a single server, though I can't decide whether that many players would be a help or a hindrance when playing the campaign. For now, multiplayer is PC exclusive, and while Tuxedo Labs hopes to bring multiplayer to consoles later, there are currently no plans to introduce crossplay.

In addition, while the base campaign can be played cooperatively, missions from the game's various DLCs will remain the domain of solo players. According to Teardown's multiplayer FAQ, there also won't be any integrated voice or text chat into the multiplayer. Which isn't a disaster given the wealth of external options, but lacking voice chat has caused problems for other multiplayer games lately, most notably FBC: Firebreak.

Teardown Multiplayer Releases March 12 - 2 pm CET - YouTube Watch On

There's a trailer for the multiplayer that you can watch above. Although the advent of multiplayer is a major milestone for Teardown, the launch doesn't represent the end of development for playing with friends either, with additional game modes currently in production. "We are currently working on a brand-new multiplayer racing experience planned for release later this year," Tuxedo Labs wrote in a Steam post. "There is more to come.

Teardown's multiplayer launches on March 12. I'm curious to see what an impact multiplayer makes on Teardown's fortunes. It's already a successful game, but the potential for multiplayer sandbox shenanigans is enormous. Coupled with the addition of creative mode in 2023, and 2024's third-person mode (which is a big deal for a seemingly minor feature—some people really don't like playing in first-person) I envision big things for Teardown's future.