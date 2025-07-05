Chaotic destruction sim Teardown breaks cover on its multiplayer update, revealing 8 player team deathmatch and support for modded servers

I haven't paid much mind to Teardown since it was released back in 2022, so I was surprised to see what a strong run of post-release support the destruction-focused heist sim has received in the last three years. Over that time, a featured mods menu, a creative mode, new mini-campaigns, and a third-person camera have all been added to the game alongside a range of premium DLC.

The next new feature coming to Teardown is also its most anticipated, multiplayer. Developer Tuxedo Labs revealed it had plans for multiplayer more than two years ago, but held back on specifics at that time. The studio provided more details in March, announcing that its multiplayer update would bring campaign co-op, as well as competitive and sandbox modes.

Now, Tuxedo Labs has shed light on a couple of those other modes, specifically eight-player team deathmatch and support for modded multiplayer. "We’d like to share some sneak peeks into the development of our upcoming multiplayer feature!" Tuxedo Labs wrote in a Steam update. "Up until release, we’ll be revealing a few more glimpses behind the scenes as we work toward releasing it on the Experimental Branch here on Steam. Once it’s live, you’ll be able to try it out for yourself."

In Development - Multiplayer Showcase 1 - YouTube Watch On

The post included a couple of short videos demonstrating the multiplayer. The first is a straightforward clip of the 4v4 team deathmatch in action. While I don't think Teardown's shooting is going to put The Finals in much of a sweat (at least, not more of a sweat than usual) the fact you can drive vehicles into buildings and one another makes it look like a fun laugh.

The other video showcases a modded multiplayer server, depicting a 7-player regular deathmatch on a custom map called 'French Town' (I would have called it "I Can't Believe It's Not Carentan"). Map aside, the video looks functionally much the same as the other one, but it's neat the game will have modded multiplayer support out of the gate.

It's worth noting that Teardown is a brilliant game even without multiplayer, as Nat Clayton noted in her Teardown review: "Teardown is a game that's excited about its own technology, and wants to show you all the ways it can break stuff," she wrote back in 2022. "It's a quietly brilliant series of heist puzzles, a never-ending series of new worlds to break and new tools to break them with. But most of all, Teardown really is just a smashing great time."