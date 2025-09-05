Silksong players stuck in Fair Fields: Here's how to get out

There's one big roadblock early on in Hollow Knight: Silksong where you can get stuck in Fair Fields if you don't finish a particular quest. Like a lot of things in the game, you're not explicitly told how to complete the quest. And if you don't figure it out, you'll have no way out of the area.

This particular quest can be frustrating because there's a trick to it that you might only stumble upon by accident. The Seamstress isn't all that helpful when she asks you to find bugs that "produce a marvelous spine, flexible yet strong."

I don't know about you, but I've already found quite a lot of spine-like things in the game that are flexible and strong. It would've saved me a lot of time if the Seamstress, I don't know, narrowed it down a little.

Turns out, there's one particular type of enemy that drops the Spine Cores you need to finish her quest. They're called Hokers and you've probably passed by a few in the area. They're round little guys who spit out spikes when you hit them.

There are a bunch of them just to the right of the Seamstress' hut. All you have to do is slash them once, wait for them to shoot their spines out, and then hit each spine to pick them up as Spine Cores.

The Hokers around the area fire off a lot of spines, so you can usually pick up a couple each time. You need 25 in total to finish the Seamstress' quest, which will require leaving and re-entering the area to respawn the Hokers.

Here's a clip on how to get a Spine Core:

When you turn in the Spine Cores to the Seamstress, she'll give you the Drifter's Cloak. This item lets you use those wind pillars you've no doubt been running by to finally free yourself from being stuck in Fair Fields.

Now you can continue playing Silksong unabated. Well, that is until the next riddle comes along.