Stardew Valley has left Miraland for a new collab, and it looks a little sus

Pelican Town goes intergalactic.

Stardew Valley Among Us collab
(Image credit: Innersloth)

After its collaboration with Infinity Nikki, I thought it would be a while before Stardew Valley jumped into another random game for an elusive partnership. But, to my surprise, we've left the planet for a more galactic adventure this time around, though it won't be the farm life we're used to.

That's right, Stardew Valley has teamed up with Among Us to bring a bundle of 29 themed cosmetics for your little avatar, so you no longer have to rely on the sprout hat. This package includes things like a Krobus and Junimo Pet, a Mayor Lewis outfit, and a Linius outfit, among many others which will let you cosplay as Abigail, Sebastian, and Mr Qi. No matter how rogue your favourite character is in Stardew, it seems Among Us have tried to create an outfit for everyone in their Cosmicube.

