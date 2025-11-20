Stardew Valley has left Miraland for a new collab, and it looks a little sus

After its collaboration with Infinity Nikki, I thought it would be a while before Stardew Valley jumped into another random game for an elusive partnership. But, to my surprise, we've left the planet for a more galactic adventure this time around, though it won't be the farm life we're used to.

That's right, Stardew Valley has teamed up with Among Us to bring a bundle of 29 themed cosmetics for your little avatar, so you no longer have to rely on the sprout hat. This package includes things like a Krobus and Junimo Pet, a Mayor Lewis outfit, and a Linius outfit, among many others which will let you cosplay as Abigail, Sebastian, and Mr Qi. No matter how rogue your favourite character is in Stardew, it seems Among Us have tried to create an outfit for everyone in their Cosmicube.

For those who don't know what that means, a Cosmicube is basically a bundle of themed cosmetics which you can buy for in-game currency, which in this case is Beans. So there's no need to spend the day growing crops and fishing to be able to afford this one. You'll be able to spend your hard-earned cash as either an imposter or a crewmate, the only catch is you need to play these games to completion rather than leaving once you've been killed.

The Stardew Cosmicube will set you back 3,300 Beans, so a pretty decent chunk of change. But if you want a quick way to farm (get it?) Beans, games of Hide and Seek are less thorough than a full match of standard Among Us, so tend to wrap up a lot faster. You also earn more Beans for winning a game rather than just surviving, so coming together with some friends could be your key to gathering enough currency quickly to redeem for your Stardew bundle.

The Stardew Cosmicube won't be around forever, either. You'll be able to get your hands on it until February 18, 2026, so you've still got a while to play and unlock it at least and don't need to rush to collect Beans. Or in my case, a while to convince your friends to play with you which may take a few months in itself, let alone grinding for currency.