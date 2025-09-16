How to get all three Silkshot tools in Silksong and which is the best
Repair the Ruined Tool in one of three locations to change its properties.
Working out how to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight: Silksong is more complicated than it initially seems. Though you might have assumed that you could just take the item to Forge Daughter to get it fixed up, you can actually repair it in three different locations, giving you three potential versions of the Silkshot tool that it grants you.
This tool is effectively a silk gun, firing projectiles at enemies, but the nature of those projectiles changes depending on which repair method or vendor you pick. Below, I'll go through all three Silkshot options and where to find them, plus I'll explain which I think is the best. Remember, you can only choose one version of Silkshot, so decide which you'd prefer before rushing off to Forge Daughter.
How to repair the Ruined Tool in Silksong
You first find the Ruined Tool in Weavenest Murglin in the southeast of the Bilewater area and can then repair it in three possible locations to get the Silkshot tool—essentially a Silk gun you can use almost like a Silk Skill. However, repairing the tool in different locations changes its properties, such as its projectiles, damage, and ammo.
Repair with Forge Daughter
- Properties: Fires a large single shot like a slug shotgun
This is the option that will have occurred to most players. You can repair the Ruined Tool with the trusty Forge Daughter in the Deep Docks. This version of the Silkshot is a bit like a shotgun, lobbing a single slug-like projectile at enemies.
Repair with the Twelfth Architect
- Properties: Fires a three-shot burst of projectiles in an ascending spread
If you'd prefer to turn your Silkshot into more of a machine gun, you can visit the Twelfth Architect on the right side of the Underworks area. This is accessible via White Ward, if you get the White Key to the right of the First Shrine and unlock the elevator on the lower level of the Choral Chambers. You can also take the lift near The Stage in the lower half of the Whispering Vaults, or travel through The Mist via Bilewater. This version fires a three-shot burst per round.
Repair it yourself on Mount Fay
- Properties: A single-shot railgun beam that requires a little charging
The final option is to repair the Ruined Tool yourself in a chamber just below the top of Mount Fay. If you drop off the peak to the right, you can land on a platform leading into this room. This version of the weapon is very strong, giving you a railgun that charges and then fires a high-damage beam. Another advantage of this is that it only costs you Craftmetal but no Rosaries, unlike Forge Daughter and the Twelfth Architect.
Which Silkshot is the best in Silksong?
The Silkshot you repair at Mount Fay is definitely the best. Which you choose, of course, depends on playstyle and preference, but the high damage laser gives you more bang for your buck, considering each Silkshot projectile costs one silk no matter the type you choose.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
With the Twelfth Architect's version, you have to land all three shots to maximise its value, and Forge Daughter's projectile is slower. Here, you just have to point and fire a laser beam (also, railguns are cool).
Silksong guide: Home of all our bug-battling tips
Silksong flea locations: Gather the lost fleas
How to beat Moorwing: How to cheese or beat it
Hunter's March bench: Yes there is one
Silksong simple key: Where to use the costly key
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.