How to get all three Silkshot tools in Silksong and which is the best

Working out how to repair the Ruined Tool in Hollow Knight: Silksong is more complicated than it initially seems. Though you might have assumed that you could just take the item to Forge Daughter to get it fixed up, you can actually repair it in three different locations, giving you three potential versions of the Silkshot tool that it grants you.

This tool is effectively a silk gun, firing projectiles at enemies, but the nature of those projectiles changes depending on which repair method or vendor you pick. Below, I'll go through all three Silkshot options and where to find them, plus I'll explain which I think is the best. Remember, you can only choose one version of Silkshot, so decide which you'd prefer before rushing off to Forge Daughter.

How to repair the Ruined Tool in Silksong

You can find the Ruined Tool in Weavenest Murglin in Bilewater (Image credit: Team Cherry)

You first find the Ruined Tool in Weavenest Murglin in the southeast of the Bilewater area and can then repair it in three possible locations to get the Silkshot tool—essentially a Silk gun you can use almost like a Silk Skill. However, repairing the tool in different locations changes its properties, such as its projectiles, damage, and ammo.

Repair with Forge Daughter

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Properties: Fires a large single shot like a slug shotgun

This is the option that will have occurred to most players. You can repair the Ruined Tool with the trusty Forge Daughter in the Deep Docks. This version of the Silkshot is a bit like a shotgun, lobbing a single slug-like projectile at enemies.

Repair with the Twelfth Architect

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Properties: Fires a three-shot burst of projectiles in an ascending spread

If you'd prefer to turn your Silkshot into more of a machine gun, you can visit the Twelfth Architect on the right side of the Underworks area. This is accessible via White Ward, if you get the White Key to the right of the First Shrine and unlock the elevator on the lower level of the Choral Chambers. You can also take the lift near The Stage in the lower half of the Whispering Vaults, or travel through The Mist via Bilewater. This version fires a three-shot burst per round.

Repair it yourself on Mount Fay

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Properties: A single-shot railgun beam that requires a little charging

The final option is to repair the Ruined Tool yourself in a chamber just below the top of Mount Fay. If you drop off the peak to the right, you can land on a platform leading into this room. This version of the weapon is very strong, giving you a railgun that charges and then fires a high-damage beam. Another advantage of this is that it only costs you Craftmetal but no Rosaries, unlike Forge Daughter and the Twelfth Architect.

Which Silkshot is the best in Silksong?

Image 1 of 2 Fus Ro (Image credit: Team Cherry) DAH (Image credit: Team Cherry)

The Silkshot you repair at Mount Fay is definitely the best. Which you choose, of course, depends on playstyle and preference, but the high damage laser gives you more bang for your buck, considering each Silkshot projectile costs one silk no matter the type you choose.

With the Twelfth Architect's version, you have to land all three shots to maximise its value, and Forge Daughter's projectile is slower. Here, you just have to point and fire a laser beam (also, railguns are cool).