How to get through The Mist in Silksong

Braving The Mist for the first time in Hollow Knight: Silksong is a confusing experience. Where all other areas have clear routes and maps, The Mist is ever-shifting and changes structure each time you venture in. You'll have to contend with silk-stealing ghosts, traps galore, and tricky platforming to make it to the other side—that's not even mentioning the one trick you'll need to actually navigate the region.

Just to be 100% clear, The Mist has no map. You can enter it via both Bilewater, to the left of the Bellway there, or through the top of Sinner's Road, but either way, you won't be getting a map.

That said, the surprise on the other side is well worth it if you're up for the challenge. Here's how to navigate The Mist in Silksong and also kill the pesky ghost enemies who dog your progress.

How to find a way through The Mist in Silksong

There's one important trick to finding a route through The Mist, and that's the little golden moths you spot floating in each area. Play these moths your Needolin for a couple of seconds and they will direct you towards the entrance you need to take. The Mist lasts about four or five rooms overall, including a kind of interlude corridor where you run past moths one by one. Sadly, there's a lot more to deal with than just following the route, though.

There are lots of surprise traps, such as spikes that spring from the ground and fall from the ceiling, as well as the odd bear trap. The platforming is also a little tricky, and you'll want to make sure you don't fall into the fog at the bottom of each area, as this will transport you back to the start. On top of all this, there's also a tricky enemy to deal with.

How to kill the ghosts in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

In each area of The Mist, you'll find ghosts who will scream and then charge at you. If they grab you, they'll do damage, steal your silk, and will keep trying to chain grab you till you're dead. Your best bet for killing these is either jumping over their charges and downwards attacking to pogo them—this takes three hits with my x2 Pale Oil needle. Either that, or I suggest using Thread Storm, which absolutely messes them up.

Silk is pretty scarce in the area, but you'll get a full bar if you smack your cocoon after dying, and there are thread spools you can find and whack for a little extra throughout The Mist. You can also hit the ghosts to get some more. Once you fight your way free of the area, you'll find yourself at the Exhaust Organ. There's a bench just straight down the corridor and then up and to the left, so make sure to grab that so you never have to visit The Mist again.