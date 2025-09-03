Here's the Hollow Knight: Silksong release time for each region

The Hollow Knight: Silksong release time is fast approaching, and after what many might consider a disproportionate level of hype for the game, people are, understandably, excited to get their hands on it and see if it can live up to expectations. After what has been years of anticipation for some, Team Cherry announced the release date a mere two weeks back, which led to various other indie devs delaying their games so as not to get swallowed by its event horizon.

The dev also confirmed that Silksong will cost $20, making it as good a value proposition as the original Hollow Knight, considering its size—potentially even better value when you account for eight years of inflation. Either way, I'll run through the Silksong release times below based on region.

In case you'd somehow missed it, Hollow Knight: Silksong releases on Thursday, September 4. The game launches at the same time globally, but it will drop at midnight going into September 5 in Australia. Here are the exact times for each region:

West coast US: 7 am PT

East coast US: 10 am ET

UK: 3 pm BST

Europe: 4 pm CEST

Japan: 11 pm JST

East coast Australia: 12 am AEST (September 5)

Is there a preorder or preload for Silksong?

No, there are no pre-orders available for Silksong, and the devs aren't doing one of those deluxe edition early access periods that many publishers are fond of nowadays. There also isn't a preload. Not to worry, though: Silksong is a teensy game size-wise at around 8GB, so provided your internet is up to scratch, you'll be playing pretty much straight after it releases.

As you'd imagine, Silksong's system requirements are also extremely humble, so unless your PC is a literal potato, you'll be fine. Hollow Knight was the most-played game on Steam Deck in August, too, so you can expect the next game will be a great one to play there as an option also.