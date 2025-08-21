Silksong finally has a release date, officially, from Team Cherry and everything—putting an end to over half a decade of Silksanity

After six long years of waiting, Silksong finally has a release date—as announced on Team Cherry's YouTube channel. It's my pleasure to inform you that Silksong will finally be arriving to PC on September 4, marking an end to years of waiting for the Hollow Knight sequel and, tragically, over half a decade of top-tier Silkposting.

And so far, it's looking really good: Some gorgeous environments drenched in atmosphere and weird little critters to slay, a big ol' map no doubt flooded with secrets, over 200 unique enemy types, and a whopping 40 bosses. Whether that's including variations on the same boss type, I'm not sure—but it's more than enough to sink your needle into.

Still, I'll miss the Silkposts. Spawning primarily from the troubled mind of the r/Silksong subreddit, the long wait for this game—and Team Cherry's unique strategy of 'say nothing until they start eating each other'—and the Silksanity is finally at an end.

While my colleague Robin Valentine found the game to be excellent during his 30 minute playthrough of the demo at Gamescom, I'm not entirely sure the full game can stand up to the sheer lore that's been built over our long vigil. Make no mistake, I think it's gonna be very, very good—but c'mon, we've had:

And that's just the stuff I've been here for. The wait for this game has, in the midst of suffering, spawned countless memes, pieces of art, videos, fiction, poetry, and uh—just a really upsetting amount of ritual sacrifice. More than what I mentioned above. It's basically tradition. In a sense, the enduring love of the game has superseded the love of, well, the game.

I'm not sure what lies around the corner, but one thing's for certain: Gentlebugs, it's been an honour. Silksong… well, not tomorrow, but so very soon.