Silksong finally has a release date, officially, from Team Cherry and everything—putting an end to over half a decade of Silksanity
I skong'd it my way.
After six long years of waiting, Silksong finally has a release date—as announced on Team Cherry's YouTube channel. It's my pleasure to inform you that Silksong will finally be arriving to PC on September 4, marking an end to years of waiting for the Hollow Knight sequel and, tragically, over half a decade of top-tier Silkposting.
And so far, it's looking really good: Some gorgeous environments drenched in atmosphere and weird little critters to slay, a big ol' map no doubt flooded with secrets, over 200 unique enemy types, and a whopping 40 bosses. Whether that's including variations on the same boss type, I'm not sure—but it's more than enough to sink your needle into.
Still, I'll miss the Silkposts. Spawning primarily from the troubled mind of the r/Silksong subreddit, the long wait for this game—and Team Cherry's unique strategy of 'say nothing until they start eating each other'—and the Silksanity is finally at an end.
While my colleague Robin Valentine found the game to be excellent during his 30 minute playthrough of the demo at Gamescom, I'm not entirely sure the full game can stand up to the sheer lore that's been built over our long vigil. Make no mistake, I think it's gonna be very, very good—but c'mon, we've had:
- Thousands of daily Silksong news posts, complete with their own special episodes.
- Ritual ban sacrifices, including the sealing of Dreamers and honest-to-bug poetry.
- Elaborate conspiracies involving chocolate cake.
- This person who drew Hornet with electrons.
- Analog horror. Also more ritual sacrifices.
- Countless directs and announcement shows, leading to a twin cult of doubters and believers.
- Playtesters heaped upon the pyre.
- Loading screen tip drama.
- I have a fanclub. Don't ask why, I don't know either.
And that's just the stuff I've been here for. The wait for this game has, in the midst of suffering, spawned countless memes, pieces of art, videos, fiction, poetry, and uh—just a really upsetting amount of ritual sacrifice. More than what I mentioned above. It's basically tradition. In a sense, the enduring love of the game has superseded the love of, well, the game.
I'm not sure what lies around the corner, but one thing's for certain: Gentlebugs, it's been an honour. Silksong… well, not tomorrow, but so very soon.
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
