One of my most anticipated indie games finally has a release date, almost 4 years after its initial reveal

I just want to be a little lizard, man.

When Gecko Gods was revealed in 2022, it instantly became one of those games I simply had to play. The very idea of being a little gecko scampering around ancient ruins and using the world as my climbing frame appeals more than I can really express in words, but I didn't realise just how long it would be before I could embark on this epic adventure.

Thankfully, after almost four years of waiting, Gecko Gods has finally revealed a release date rather than a window, and now I only have to wait until April 16 to become my true gecko self.

