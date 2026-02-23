One of my most anticipated indie games finally has a release date, almost 4 years after its initial reveal

When Gecko Gods was revealed in 2022, it instantly became one of those games I simply had to play. The very idea of being a little gecko scampering around ancient ruins and using the world as my climbing frame appeals more than I can really express in words, but I didn't realise just how long it would be before I could embark on this epic adventure.

Thankfully, after almost four years of waiting, Gecko Gods has finally revealed a release date rather than a window, and now I only have to wait until April 16 to become my true gecko self.

Alongside its long-awaited release date, an entirely new trailer has been uploaded to the PlayStation YouTube channel, spotlightting different areas of the game, including sections where you sail a little boat (as geckos canonically love to do) and some of the elaborate puzzle-solving we've already experienced in the demo.

Compared to the previous announcement trailers for the game, it looks like the world has been refined, with brighter colours and sharpened details, which is particularly thrilling as exploring the world is what I enjoyed most from the demo. I imagine there are still plenty of secrets outside of the areas shown in the trailer to uncover while you wander around the world, and I can't wait to scour every single inch of the map trying to find them all.

What's even more exciting is the fact it looks like you can customise your gecko, and by the looks of the different critters in the trailer, there are plenty of customisation options to choose from. It'll by no means affect your abilities as a gecko, it's just a nice touch, and I cannot wait to try and recreate my real life giant day geckos the second I can.

There's not long left until we get to embark on the reptilian adventure, which is a huge relief given how rocky the release schedule has been since the game was first announced in 2022. After the 2023 release date was delayed, alongside the Fall 2025 window, I'm practically counting down the days until April 16, and it cannot come soon enough.