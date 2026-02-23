One of my most anticipated indie games finally has a release date, almost 4 years after its initial reveal
I just want to be a little lizard, man.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
When Gecko Gods was revealed in 2022, it instantly became one of those games I simply had to play. The very idea of being a little gecko scampering around ancient ruins and using the world as my climbing frame appeals more than I can really express in words, but I didn't realise just how long it would be before I could embark on this epic adventure.
Thankfully, after almost four years of waiting, Gecko Gods has finally revealed a release date rather than a window, and now I only have to wait until April 16 to become my true gecko self.
Alongside its long-awaited release date, an entirely new trailer has been uploaded to the PlayStation YouTube channel, spotlightting different areas of the game, including sections where you sail a little boat (as geckos canonically love to do) and some of the elaborate puzzle-solving we've already experienced in the demo.
Compared to the previous announcement trailers for the game, it looks like the world has been refined, with brighter colours and sharpened details, which is particularly thrilling as exploring the world is what I enjoyed most from the demo. I imagine there are still plenty of secrets outside of the areas shown in the trailer to uncover while you wander around the world, and I can't wait to scour every single inch of the map trying to find them all.
What's even more exciting is the fact it looks like you can customise your gecko, and by the looks of the different critters in the trailer, there are plenty of customisation options to choose from. It'll by no means affect your abilities as a gecko, it's just a nice touch, and I cannot wait to try and recreate my real life giant day geckos the second I can.
There's not long left until we get to embark on the reptilian adventure, which is a huge relief given how rocky the release schedule has been since the game was first announced in 2022. After the 2023 release date was delayed, alongside the Fall 2025 window, I'm practically counting down the days until April 16, and it cannot come soon enough.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.