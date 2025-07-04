The Silksong subreddit is conducting elaborate ritual ban sacrifices in an attempt to cure 'silksanity' and secure the game's release

It's become my solemn duty to keep tabs on the whole Silksong situation. The "we announced a game several years ago and barely talk about it" situation. The "we have people coming up with conspiracy theories including Napoleon" situation. The "every time there's a showcase, we bet it all on red and lose" situation.

Imagine my surprise, then, when I walked into the r/Silksong subreddit this bright, sunny day only to find the stone door on a great seal, freshly applied, with four sacrificed skongers trapped in arcane slumber.

An elegy stands vigil before their memory: "In subs beyond they speak your username with hope and bait, / For none could tame our coping souls yet you silkposted anyway, / Under believer watch, you doubted, we accepted, deniers were redeemed, / A subreddit you gave to believer and doubter as they had never dreamed."

What does being sealed entail? Being banned from the Silksong subreddit, with some even abstaining from Silksong content full stop. Lest you think these poor souls were dragged off the street, however, they were in fact democratically elected. A fair and just system.

Prolific skonger TomNook5085 received 153 votes, FoxyCantPost received 53, and Present-Drink-9301 received 42—the fourth sacrifice was, in an act of patriotism I can only respect, the person who suggested it, the aptly-namded HopOffRedditRn. Falling on the sword you drew out of principle? Props.

Once cast into the flames, each poster was given 24 hours to write their final goodbye. HopOffRedditRN writes "To those of you reading, remember this: to never give up hope. No matter how silent Team Cherry is, no matter how many doubters there are, no matter how many years we eagerly wait as we descend into silksanity, you have to hold onto it—the hope that unites us all.

"We’re not being sacrificed because of the sub, we’re being sacrificed so that the hope can remain shining bright within this sub no matter what happens."

TomNook5085 heads into the abyss with a grit I admire: "I will soon be sacrificed in the name of Skong. I will be returning once Silksong releases, which will be very very soon."

Present-Drink-9301's departure is similarly optimistic, signing off with a: "my last important words will be: Silksong tomorrow."

They also request that if anyone is to make a video on this event, they be called "cool beans". I'm not a YouTuber, cool beans, but you got it.

And last, but not least, FoxyCantPost who, uh, posted a picture of what appears to be a water cooler. I looked around, and I cannot explain much about why, other than it's a Blue Star SDLX100 SS Standard Water Cooler, which weighs 111 kilograms and has a cooling capacity of 170 LPH. I hope that helps.

"I really love this community," they write. "And to be its sacrifice feels epic ngl, I do wonder when skong will be released and I get unsealed." Me too, buddy. Me too. Where four awoken heroes once stood, now lieth a memorial—with artwork by user patotatoman27.

A new chapter has been added to Silksong lore: The Watcher, the Baiter, the Drinker, and the Leader now lie in the dark deep. And while I'd say something along the lines of 'may their sacrifice be worth it', I honestly think getting out of the skong hotbox might be good for them, lest the neverending cycle of SteamDB update excitement become too much to bear.