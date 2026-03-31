Somehow a movie that gave me nightmares as a kid has been turned into the delightful Metroidvania palate cleanser I needed after Silksong

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Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland is more daydream than nightmare.

Little Nemo in his PJs looking excited
(Image credit: Diesoft)

I was recently visiting friends who have young kids, and like every child on the planet in the year 2026 they love K-Pop Demon Hunters—or at least, most of it. The parents had to fast-forward past "the demon parts," since they were apparently a bit too scary for at least one member of the under-five crowd. Those kids might've died on the spot if they'd watched the cartoons that scarred me as a kid, including All Dogs Go to Heaven (which begins with a dog going to hell) and Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland, which I remember virtually nothing about because I only watched half of it 30 years ago and it scared me shitless.

The 1989 animated movie has the honor of a write-up on the website Kindertrauma.com, which contains a number of evocative descriptions: Nemo gets "dropped like 5,000 feet into some insane vortex that turns into a tunnel where he almost gets run down by an evil choo-choo train" and there are "creepy, slimy looking, black, smoky-type nightmare monsters with the red eyes who flood out of evil looking doors in caves." This is emphatically not the tone of the new Little Nemo game, Guardians of Slumberland, released on Tuesday.

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Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland, a 2D hand-drawn metroidvania
(Image credit: Diesoft)