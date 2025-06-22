Shotgun Cop Man just got a free DLC that proves every game is better with bullet time

My Friend Pedro was a Flash game that evolved into a standalone release in which you played a man who used his skateboard gun-fu skills to kill bad dudes at the command of a talking banana (named Pedro). It was a lot of fun. I gave it an 81. You could throw a frypan into the air and then ricochet bullets off it in slow-motion.

Its developer, DeadToast Entertainment, followed it this year with Shotgun Cop Man. A more lo-fi take on the action-platformer genre, Shotgun Cop Man saw you descend into Hell to fight demons with a shotgun that launched you into the air when you shot the ground. Want to double-jump? Shoot twice. It was almost as much fun, though it didn't have a skateboard or bullet time.

Until now. DeadToast has generously bolted three new worlds with 17 levels in each of them onto Shotgun Cop Man. These 51 levels are themed around My Friend Pedro and add skateboards and bullet time, as well as breakable glass, frying pans, ziplines, swing ropes, and a friendly banana. There are also three new boss fights, one of which is with a helicopter.

Which is a lot of value to add to a game for free. Even better, Shotgun Cop Man is currently on sale for 20% off if you haven't checked it out already, and My Friend Pedro is on sale for 80% off if you missed out on that bright yellow slice of the old ultraviolence before now. Basically, you've got no excuse. Unless you hate bullet time, in which case Max Payne 2 would like a word.