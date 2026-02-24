Mewgenics' developers made one of my favourite hardcore platformers, and you can grab it right now for less than $4

The End Is Nigh should not languish on your wishlist or backlog.

The End is Nigh is effectively an unofficial sequel to Super Meat Boy: it's a reflex-oriented platformer with quick deaths, quick respawns and very dark humour. Protagonist Ash "flops his way through a future of pain and suffering" in search of a friend whose body parts are spread around a spike-filled hellscape. Collectibles are tumours.

I think The End is Nigh is better than Super Meat Boy, and while that might be controversial for some, I doubt anyone would argue it's not better than Super Meat Boy Forever, an autorunner primarily designed for phones. The cartoon darkness of The End is Nigh is more appealing than Meat Boy's referential, jokey presentation, and I think the level design is more interesting too.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

