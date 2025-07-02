Reports are coming in that right about now it's time to rock with the biggity Buck Bumble. PC Gamer sources add that "Bum to the bum to the bum to the bass to the bum to the boom to the Bumble," and that "Bum to the boo to the boo to the boo boo bum to the bass."

Startling stuff. In other words, the studio that just got done remastering Croc: Legend of the Gobbos (which is a cool videogame and not, as some of my colleagues might allege, a "Croc of shite") has a new dream. In a chat with MCV Develop (via VGC), Argonaut honchos Jez San and Mike Arkin said they would like, some day, to remaster Argonaut's N64 banger Buck Bumble.

I say 'banger,' but, reader, I honestly have very little idea what Buck Bumble is. It's a third-person shooter where you are some kind of mutant bee in the aftermath of a chemical spill in London? Sure. The real meat of the game is its unhinged main menu music: a kind of dance beat that mostly consists of one guy saying various syllables of 'Buck Bumble' over and over again.

Truly, Bach could never. So, you know, I'm mostly just very excited to expose more people to that. As San said to MCV, Buck Bumble "was N64-only so less people know about it," meaning there's a criminal amount of people out there who have never heard the above track.

If you're wondering why Argonaut remastered Croc first instead of Mr Bumble then, well, you're the first person to ever wonder that, but also San has an answer for you: "Croc… sold well over 3 million copies (back when that was a lot of copies) and was the first big platformer on the original PlayStation console. It’s also got broad appeal, both to men and women. Croc really appealed to everyone. It was the obvious choice."

But Arkin hopes that "Buck Bumble will also have his day in the sun, eventually," as do we all. The studio has other remasters in mind, too: I-Ninja and Starglider, but first it sounds like it's going to do the obvious thing and remaster Croc 2. "We’ve made no secret of the fact that if Croc does well in the market that the obvious next project is to remaster Croc 2," said San, and work has apparently already begun. Expect PCG to tell you whether it's a Croc of shite as and when we get nearer release.