If you're pondering what to do with Pinnacle Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds, you've likely just completed your first arena quest in the Grand Hub. Just like the monster coins you can also get by triumphing in these challenge quests, their description doesn't really explain what they're used for.

For those who've just hopped into the first Title Update, you might also want to know how to unlock Mizutsune , where to find Ayejack in the quest for Alma's new glasses, or how to get high-rank Zoh Shia to spawn again once you've fought it. Otherwise, here's how to get and use Pinnacle Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Pinnacle Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

All arena quests can potentially reward you with a Pinnacle Coin (Image credit: Capcom)

You can earn Pinnacle Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds by completing arena or challenge quests that offer them as a reward. As far as I can tell—there are only three arena quests at the time of writing this—they are a potential reward for every hunt, but you can easily check to see if a particular quest drops one by checking the target rewards for that hunt.

Arena quests are one of the new introductions in the first Title Update, and you can only undertake them if you visit the Grand Hub gathering zone and talk to Ricardo at the arena quest counter. These hunts are slightly different in that you have to pick from one of a number of prescribed weapon loadouts, meaning your beloved main might not be available.

You'll also have a set loadout of consumables and minimum HP and stamina, though you can get additional first-aid meds by breaking wounds on the monster. Your main objective is to beat the monster as fast as possible to get the rewards, so it's a good opportunity to learn new weapons while also getting some bonuses.

How to use Pinnacle Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

Pinnacle Coins are required to craft arena armour sets (Image credit: Capcom)

You can spend Pinnacle Coins to craft armour sets you've unlocked by completing arena quests. If you look closely at the rewards, you'll see that each monster also drops a specific coin—such as a Chata Coin for Chatacabra or a Rathian Coin for Rathian—and these are also required to craft the new armour sets you'll unlock.

Take the Guild Cross set and the Gourmand's Earring, for instance; these cost a mixture of Pinnacle Coins and Chata Coins. There's also the Clerk set, which costs Chata Coins, Rathian Coins, and Pinnacle Coins. So, while there are coins for each monster, to actually craft each new arena armour set, you'll always need Pinnacle Coins as well.