Elden Ring Nightreign modders are already going ham with custom skins, including Optimus Prime, Stellar Blade's Eve, and my #1 most-wanted outfit from Dark Souls

User Orange on YouTube caught my eye with a 12-minute showcase of some of the most impressive modded skins players have cranked out for Elden Ring Nightreign, which include characters from other franchises, as well as yet more Dark Souls throwbacks.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, they're effectively inaccessible. All the skin replacement mods I've seen are dependent on a tool called the UXM Selective Unpacker, and UXM's page has been set to hidden with the following message: "The mod has (possible) permission issues that the author is working to address."

But we can still admire the work modder KRDCD has put out, even if we can't use them. The real attention grabber is Nightreign Custom Model Replacers. This is the meme one: Eve from Stellar Blade, Optimus Prime, Yorha Unit 2B, all the stars are here. The only notable omission is CJ from San Andreas, but surely he is an inevitability.

Dark Souls Armor Sets is more my speed, importing even more Dark Souls models into Nightreign, similar to the skins we already got in the game. It even includes my personal most-wanted candidate for a future DLC skin: Sir Alonne from Dark Souls 2 as Executor.

This masked samurai is basically proto-Executor anyway, and I was honestly shocked he didn't make it into the base game already. I particularly appreciate how KRDCD's skin version uses Alonne's comically long-hilted nagamaki (bring this design back, FromSoft!), the Bewitched Alonne Sword, in place of Executor's usual cursed blade.

Once UXM is back up and these mods can be installed again, you'll want to use them with Yui's Seamless Co-op in order to avoid the Easy Anticheat Eye of Sauron⁠—Yui's mod has users connect to unofficial servers, opening up the door for consequence-free modding.