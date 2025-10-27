Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge says he hopes the next God of War is set in Egypt while making a hypothetical sequel sound pretty unhypothetical: 'I have no doubt that no matter what pantheon it is, it will be great'

During this weekend's MCM London Comic Con, Kratos voice actor and videogames' foremost barker of the word "boy" Christopher Judge shared his hopes for where God of War might be heading next. And in the process, he may have inadvertently hinted things are already in motion towards another entry in the series—even if Sony isn't ready to share its plans (via GamesRadar).

Now that Kratos has crossed off Greek and Norse mythologies, Judge said he'd love to see God of War tackle the Egyptian pantheon next. While it'd be plenty of fun to see Kratos butt heads with Sobek, it'd be a sort of aesthetic homecoming for Judge's career. One of his first major roles was playing Teal'c on Stargate SG-1, which did its own dabbling in Egyptian mythology.

"Because I became best known as Teal's from Stargate, to go to Egypt would be a completion of my circle. But whatever is decided—wait," Judge said, seeming to consider whether his phrasing might be hinting that conversations were already underway about the direction of another sequel, "if there is another game, I have no doubt that no matter what pantheon it is, it will be great."



Smoothly hedged. Barely noticed.

It's entirely possible, of course, that Judge was just being exceedingly safe with his professional relationship with Sony PR. At the same time, even if a sequel was only in very early production, it wouldn't be surprising for its lead actor to be aware that work was underway.

And when our world lives, breathes, and dies on sequels—I'll let you decide how you feel about that—it'd be more of a surprise if Sony didn't have another God of War cooking, cancelled multiplayer spinoffs notwithstanding.

As ever, official confirmation is the only confirmation that matters. Egyptian mythology would make an amount of sense for the series, though: There had been Greeks in Egypt centuries before Alexander the Great's conquest and the Ptolemaic dynasty that followed, and Hellenized versions of Egyptian gods spread across the Mediterranean throughout the ancient era. It's easy to imagine how there could be some bad blood for Kratos to sort out from his Greek god days.

But who knows. Maybe he'll go further north and hang out with Ukko and the gang in Finland. I'm sure they're a sunny bunch.