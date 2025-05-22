'Just stick to your guns': Neil Druckmann isn't phased by all the hate Intergalactic got, 'There's stuff happening with media right now that you just have to ignore'
All you can do is back your creatives.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet debuted at last year's The Game Awards. Naughty Dog managed to snag a spot towards the end of the showcase, a spot reserved for those with bags of cash who want to make an impact. While it did have an impact, it probably wasn't the one that was intended.
Intergalactic's trailer was met with waves of people in the livestream comments calling it a DEI game and whining about how woke Naughty Dog is, as Intergalactic's protagonist is a Black woman.
Unfortunately, this kind of knee-jerk reaction has become pretty common when it comes to new releases. Hate for The Witcher 4 having Ciri as the protagonist got so bad that Geralt's voice actor Doug Cockle stepped in saying how "We can't just have Geralt for every single game" and "read the damn books, you won't think it's so woke anymore".
But this is something that Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog studio boss, knows all too well. "I don't know if there's much I could add to that conversation, to be honest," Druckmann says in an interview with Last Stand Media. "There's stuff happening with media right now that you just have to ignore for the most part, just stick to your guns, and do what you believe in. And I feel like that's how I want artists to carry themselves."
There were loads of big reveals during The Game Awards 2024, and while Elden Ring: Nightreign and The Witcher 4 were my standout picks of the night, Intergalactic's trailer did catch my eye.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Though not much happened during the trailer, and it was maybe a little stretched out, getting to look around the retro spaceship, take a look at our new bounty hunter protagonist, and see a small glimpse of some robotic monster was enough to make me take mental note to look out for Intergalactic in the future—the Akira reference also helped.
It seems like this excitement isn't misplaced. "I can just say I'm very, very excited for this game, maybe as excited as I've been for any game," Druckmann says. "It's very cool, it's the deepest gameplay we've ever done, and I can't wait to show it off." It doesn't matter how many times he says it, I still have no idea what "deepest gameplay" means, but I'm ready to find out.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.