Naughty Dog's upcoming sci-fi game is called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and it sure does look like it wants to be a movie

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"One more thing," says Big Poppa Geoff Keighley near the end of The Game Awards, and that's how we know we're in for something that cost a lot of money. Since Hideo Kojima and Josef Fares already had their time on stage, that means it's time for Naughty Dog to get some love—this is the first trailer for the studio's upcoming sci-fi game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

It's set thousands of years in the future and casts us as a bounty hunter who flies a Porsche spaceship, fights with a big red laser sword, and has a grizzled handler who you can tell is a veteran because she wears an eyepatch. Also, there sure is a lot of Sony branding in the future.

Intergalactic has Pet Shop Boys on the soundtrack and a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Finch. The vibe seems to be half Guardians of the Galaxy action-comedy and half Alien space-trucker grit, which is a weird combo. I would totally watch the TV show or movie of this but I'm not sure about the game, which to be fair is how I feel about everything Naughty Dog makes.

The plot has it that we get stranded on a planet called Sempiria, which is cut off from the rest of the universe and which nobody has escaped from in more than 600 years. Gee, I wonder if we'll be the first? It's coming to PlayStation and will most likely be announced for PC like two years later.