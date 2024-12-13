Naughty Dog's upcoming sci-fi game is called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and it sure does look like it wants to be a movie
Don't expect gameplay from this trailer.
"One more thing," says Big Poppa Geoff Keighley near the end of The Game Awards, and that's how we know we're in for something that cost a lot of money. Since Hideo Kojima and Josef Fares already had their time on stage, that means it's time for Naughty Dog to get some love—this is the first trailer for the studio's upcoming sci-fi game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
It's set thousands of years in the future and casts us as a bounty hunter who flies a Porsche spaceship, fights with a big red laser sword, and has a grizzled handler who you can tell is a veteran because she wears an eyepatch. Also, there sure is a lot of Sony branding in the future.
Intergalactic has Pet Shop Boys on the soundtrack and a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Finch. The vibe seems to be half Guardians of the Galaxy action-comedy and half Alien space-trucker grit, which is a weird combo. I would totally watch the TV show or movie of this but I'm not sure about the game, which to be fair is how I feel about everything Naughty Dog makes.
The plot has it that we get stranded on a planet called Sempiria, which is cut off from the rest of the universe and which nobody has escaped from in more than 600 years. Gee, I wonder if we'll be the first? It's coming to PlayStation and will most likely be announced for PC like two years later.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.