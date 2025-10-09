Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting a New Game+ mode and some new duds in a free update

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting a New Game+ mode as part of a free anniversary update that's set to go live on October 10—and yup, that's tomorrow.

First things first: You may be thinking that this is not an anniversary of any sort for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which came out on December 9, 2024. And you would be correct. But it is the 15th anniversary of developer MachineGames, and that's a pretty big deal in its own right.

So, to the update: The New Game+ mode will unlock once you've completed the game, enabling you to replay the entire adventure with all your collected and unlocked Adventure Books, as well as any unspent Adventure Points, local currency, and medicine bottles from your previous playthrough.

You will of course be a lot more powerful all kitted out like that, so MachineGames suggests increasing the difficulty for the NG+ playthrough, but you do you—as long as Nazis are getting socked in the chops, all is well. As a reward for your efforts, completing the Great Circle in NG+ will unlock an all-new ending sequence that rolls after the credits.

MachineGames Anniversary Update Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ - YouTube Watch On

The update will also add a new "Cairo outfit," enabling Indy to travel the blistering heat of the desert without wearing his incredibly ill-suited-for-the-weather leather jacket, and will let players mix and match any of the game's nine voice languages with its 14 text languages—so you can, for instance, play with German voices and Korean subtitles.

The anniversary update makes a handful of other fixes, all of which are run down in the patch notes below. The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle MachineGames Anniversary Update, as it is fully known, drops on October 10 and, just to be sure everyone caught it, is free.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where enemies might linger in their “stumble” animation if you punched them while they’re breaking out of your grab.

Fixed an issue where pushing a grabbed enemy into a tight space could leave the enemy detached from Indy but still in the “grabbed” animation state.

Fixed an issue with a specific “finisher” animation where the camera would clip through Indy’s arms.

Fixed an issue where you could enter wall squeezes while downed and using the “Lucky Hat” ability that resulted in you standing up and unable to progress properly.

Fixed an issue that could cause a control-lock if restarting a checkpoint during the middle of a save.

Fixed an issue where using the “push” button to open “disguise doors” could prevent you from being able to walk through the door.

Fixed an issue where, if you left a level while holding an inventory item, it would be stuck to your hands when revisiting the level

Missions & Quests

DLC Fixed another issue that might cause pipes to be placed incorrectly during the Gladiator puzzle. Fixed the animation of the blackshirt being dropped from the bridge near the entrance to the Gladiator puzzle. Fixed many minor graphical glitches through the whole story.

Peru Fixed an issue where audio was missing in the Main Menu if you quit the game during the opening cutscene.

Gizeh Fixed an issue where the clothes of certain villager NPCs would not animate when the character moved.

Sukhothai Fixed an issue that might cause the boat engine sounds to never stop when you arrive at the rebel village at night.

Iraq Fixed an issue where skipping the cinematic where Indy frees Gina might result in the Siren sounds to never stop.



UI

The price of guides and books now show correctly when inspecting them from one of the vendors.

PC Specific Fixes

Fixed an issue where binding the interact/use key to be the same as the “buy” button from vendors, it could prevent you from buying items.

Fixed an issue where setting Reflections to the lowest quality made certain objects look completely black.

Localization

In Arabic, fixed the alignment of the quick-inventory warning text about restricted zones.