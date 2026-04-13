If you're struggling with Crimson Desert's double jump as much as I was, it's because of this mistranslation

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Less Kliff, more Mario.

Kliff jumping
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

One of my major complaints with Crimson Desert has been the fact that the double jump and the glide abilities are both bound to the same button if you're playing on controller. In the nearly two dozen hours I've spent futzing with the game, this has been a constant source of consternation—I glide when I mean to double jump, I double jump when I mean to glide.

I thought this was just a case of a crowded control scheme, maybe even something Pearl Abyss would patch out in future updates. As it turns out, I'd just completely misunderstood what the double jump ability did. I can hardly be blamed, though, because the English tooltip really isn't great at communicating this to you.

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Crimson Desert charactersCrimson Desert Abyss ArtifactsCrimson Desert respecHow to steal in Crimson DesertHow to find keys in Crimson DesertHow to fast travel in Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to find keys in Crimson Desert: Open doors
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

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