Hollow Knight: Silksong gets SteamDB updates, and at this point I can't tell if the end is nigh or if I'm just hope-poisoned

I have something to admit to you, dear reader—I came late to the Silksong cope party. I've been writing for our illustrious website for almost two years now, but before then, I pretty much tucked it in the back of my mind. I liked Hollow Knight, I just had other games to play and get excited for. But with this latest bit of Hollow Knight: Silksong news, I'm starting to wonder if I've been bitten by the bug.

There've been several updates to the game's Steam listing, seen here via SteamDB. First up, the game's copyright has been updated from 2019 to 2025. It's also been added as eligible for use on NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, and there's been some fiddling with its library assets.

Usually this'd be a complete non-event, but given it's Silksong, a game fans have been waiting for a morsel of news on for over six years? It's a big day. Sorta. If you squint at it right. Especially since the hive's already been buzzing, as a recent Xbox blogpost positioned it next to a list of games that've had, you know, release dates and trailers and news written about them and stuff.

"Hell yeah! We are definitely skonging with this one," writes one excited player on the Silksong subreddit, which is an unfailing temperature check for how much the community has or hasn't lost its mind (spoiler: that ship has long sailed).

Another, wielding a 'doubter' flare, writes: "Guys I think there’s something changing in me… I’m… I’m beginning to believe." They then proceed to go full Norman Osborne/Green Goblin have an entire conversation with themselves, one that ends in a hattrick of Red Dead Redemption 2 memes reading: "You can't fight change, you can't fight gravity, you can't fight nothing." All it's missing is a Hornet mask hanging from an armchair.

I think my favourite by far is this discussion thread, which is downright existential—a pre-mourning period for the community's shared mania: "If real news comes out and especially if the game comes out, a lot of the hardcore skongers might revert to normal non-skongpilled people," one despondent cultist cries. "A true Skonger does not need to see Silkposts, he remembers by pure animal instinct," calls another, keeping the skongflame alive.

As for me? I'm sort of feeling it, you guys. I want to state that, logically, a SteamDB update page receiving a tweak or two is basically nothing. And, sure, I was wrong to put any stock in the cake thing and, yeah, every other shred of hope has proven to be a nothingburger thus far. But have you considered: shut up, let me have this.

Every time I've written about scraps of news like this, I've been impressed by this community's sheer tenacity, and it's sort of rubbing off on me. You don't just do news videos for over 1,400 days if you don't believe.

