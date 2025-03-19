Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'

News
By published

"We know how many times Xbox's talked about a potential release timeframe."

Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
(Image credit: Team Cherry)

At this point, I'm wondering if we should be asking our world leaders if there's anything that can be done for our poor Silksong fans. Some kind of support program, maybe the memory-eraser from Men in Black—or a time machine so they can go to the year 9998, which was an (accidentally) projected release date for a minute.

It's been about six years since the game's reveal back in 2019—over 2,200 days—and aside from a brief resurfacing at a 2022 Xbox showcase, there's been nary a peep from Team Cherry, aside from some gibbering nonsense about a chocolate cake. Which I totally didn't buy into, shut up.

Well, another scrap of hope has been dispensed from on high—not by Team Cherry, don't be stupid—but by Xbox, again. In an act of either innocence or hubris, the poor sod writing the blog post for ID@Xbox (Xbox's indie wing) name-dropped Hollow Knight: Silksong alongside a few contemporaries that are, you know, actually games that are probably releasing.

"No matter where people choose to play," the blog reads, "We’re working with developers to make the most of the features unique to that device or screen. Looking ahead, our lineup is incredible with upcoming games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak to play across the whole Xbox universe… and of course Hollow Knight: Silksong too! "

Here's the thing: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak are all slated for this year. Is the end in sight? Hath the divine light of actualisation been spied from within this bottomless pit of despair? The Silksong subreddit is having a characteristically normal one about it, at least.

Mostly, commenters in the thread on the subject are just baffled it's not a silkpost. In case you don't know what a "silkpost" is, it can be best described as a false-news shitpost. Someone posts confirmation with the silkpost flair, so that everyone who reads it can briefly exist in a world where something ever happens before seeing the flair and realising they've been got. It's sort of like subjecting yourself to hope-based masochism. You know, normal.

Reaction elsewhere is a little muted, though (it seems like folks are a little downtrodden after the whole chocolate cake thing). Here's the ever-reliable Daily Silksong News channel—yes, really—and its take on it is downright despondent.

Daily Hollow Knight: Silksong News - Day 1523 - Xbox "hints" again - YouTube Daily Hollow Knight: Silksong News - Day 1523 - Xbox
Watch On

"Take all of this with a huge grain of salt," so speaketh Ara. "It's not a very concrete confirmation that Silksong will be releasing next month, or anything—because we know how many times Xbox's talked about a potential release timeframe that just ended up being wrong."

Anyway—the non-eucleydian release date of Silksong will continue to elude philosophers of linear time for years to come. Or until next month. Or until never—or perhaps, always? It might also be on the dot of the "i" above Jeremy Bearimy, where Tuesdays, July, and the time moment where nothing never occurs are also located. You get it.

Best laptop gamesBest Steam Deck gamesBest browser gamesBest indie gamesBest co-op games

Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hollow Knight: Silksong — Hornet, the heroine of the Hollow Knight sequel, leaping into action.
The cake was a lie, but Silksong 'is real, progressing and will release' say devs, after flurry of conspiracy theories revealed to be a 'nothingburger'
An image of Hornet from Silksong engulfed with rage.
The Silksong hive is buzzing over a dev tweet that sees a chocolate cake, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Imagine Dragons all pointing with red string to the April Switch 2 Nintendo Direct
An image of Hornet from Hollow Knight: Silksong standing amidst a verdant landscape.
1,465 consecutive days of (mostly) no Silksong news: I spoke to the Sisyphean internet hero that's kept folks informed, every 24 hours, for 4 whole years
Hollow Knight: Silksong — Hornet, the heroine of the Hollow Knight sequel, leaping into action.
Hollow Knight: Silksong—Everything we know
The G-Man looking at the camera.
G-Man's voice actor rings in the new year by dropping a cryptic tweet grenade promising 'unexpected surprises' into the starving Half-Life 3 fanbase
The creepiest guy leans in front of an NPC mid-conversation in Starfield.
Starfield promises it still exists as silence drives fans to space-madness, but it mostly just annoys everyone: 'They are deliberately choosing not to communicate more'
Latest in Action
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.
Assassin's Creed Shadows unlock times for each region
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
A man holding a gun drives a boat as money flies out the back in GTA Online
Rockstar hornswoggles lapsed GTAO players with $3 million welcome-back offer that actually requires you to spend money to get most of it
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
The Half-Life 2 RTX demo is out now and well worth a go… if your graphics card can take it
Latest in News
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
United Videogame Workers - CWA logo
Game developers launch North America's first industry-wide union 'to build worker power irrespective of studio and current job status'
Truckin&#039; in the rain.
American Truck Simulator’s latest teaser is just a sound effect and no one seems to agree on what exactly it means
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Rejoice! PCI Express 7.0 hits 'final draft' status enabling bandwidth that you probably won't notice on devices that won't appear for years
Holding an Xbox controller in front of a keyboard
Microsoft is finally rolling out its controller-friendly virtual keyboard for a better Windows handheld gaming PC experience
An insectoid creature erupts from the ground on OneD&amp;D&#039;s upcoming virtual tabletop system.
It's not looking good for D&D's virtual tabletop Sigil, as Hasbro follows a quiet release by reportedly laying off 90% of the people working on it
More about action
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.

Assassin's Creed Shadows unlock times for each region
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review

Assassin's Creed Shadows review
United Videogame Workers - CWA logo

Game developers launch North America's first industry-wide union 'to build worker power irrespective of studio and current job status'
See more latest
Most Popular
United Videogame Workers - CWA logo
Game developers launch North America's first industry-wide union 'to build worker power irrespective of studio and current job status'
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Rejoice! PCI Express 7.0 hits 'final draft' status enabling bandwidth that you probably won't notice on devices that won't appear for years
Truckin&#039; in the rain.
American Truck Simulator’s latest teaser is just a sound effect and no one seems to agree on what exactly it means
Holding an Xbox controller in front of a keyboard
Microsoft is finally rolling out its controller-friendly virtual keyboard for a better Windows handheld gaming PC experience
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 on a blue background
My favourite rapid trigger keyboard is back at its lowest price and comes with a cute OLED screen to show game info (or a cat)
Palworld early access
Palworld's Crossplay Update does far more than let you play with console buddies, adding photo mode, a drafting table and 'dimensional Pal Storage'
An insectoid creature erupts from the ground on OneD&amp;D&#039;s upcoming virtual tabletop system.
It's not looking good for D&D's virtual tabletop Sigil, as Hasbro follows a quiet release by reportedly laying off 90% of the people working on it
Nvidia Feynman GPU
While we despair of RTX 50-series supplies and wait on next-gen Rubin, Nvidia reveals its next-next GPU architecture will be known as Feynman and is due in 2028
Ghoul in sunglasses
Some Fallout 76 players have encountered a 'major game-breaking bug' which either makes it impossible to complete the ghoul quest or just makes you temporarily invisible
Monster Hunter Wilds&#039; stockpile master studying a manifest
Major performance issues aside, over half of Monster Hunter Wilds’ sales are from Steam alone