Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'

At this point, I'm wondering if we should be asking our world leaders if there's anything that can be done for our poor Silksong fans. Some kind of support program, maybe the memory-eraser from Men in Black—or a time machine so they can go to the year 9998, which was an (accidentally) projected release date for a minute.

It's been about six years since the game's reveal back in 2019—over 2,200 days—and aside from a brief resurfacing at a 2022 Xbox showcase, there's been nary a peep from Team Cherry, aside from some gibbering nonsense about a chocolate cake. Which I totally didn't buy into, shut up.

Well, another scrap of hope has been dispensed from on high—not by Team Cherry, don't be stupid—but by Xbox, again. In an act of either innocence or hubris, the poor sod writing the blog post for ID@Xbox (Xbox's indie wing) name-dropped Hollow Knight: Silksong alongside a few contemporaries that are, you know, actually games that are probably releasing.

"No matter where people choose to play," the blog reads, "We’re working with developers to make the most of the features unique to that device or screen. Looking ahead, our lineup is incredible with upcoming games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak to play across the whole Xbox universe… and of course Hollow Knight: Silksong too! "

Here's the thing: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak are all slated for this year. Is the end in sight? Hath the divine light of actualisation been spied from within this bottomless pit of despair? The Silksong subreddit is having a characteristically normal one about it, at least.

Mostly, commenters in the thread on the subject are just baffled it's not a silkpost. In case you don't know what a "silkpost" is, it can be best described as a false-news shitpost. Someone posts confirmation with the silkpost flair, so that everyone who reads it can briefly exist in a world where something ever happens before seeing the flair and realising they've been got. It's sort of like subjecting yourself to hope-based masochism. You know, normal.

Reaction elsewhere is a little muted, though (it seems like folks are a little downtrodden after the whole chocolate cake thing). Here's the ever-reliable Daily Silksong News channel—yes, really—and its take on it is downright despondent.

"Take all of this with a huge grain of salt," so speaketh Ara. "It's not a very concrete confirmation that Silksong will be releasing next month, or anything—because we know how many times Xbox's talked about a potential release timeframe that just ended up being wrong."

Anyway—the non-eucleydian release date of Silksong will continue to elude philosophers of linear time for years to come. Or until next month. Or until never—or perhaps, always? It might also be on the dot of the "i" above Jeremy Bearimy, where Tuesdays, July, and the time moment where nothing never occurs are also located. You get it.