Pragmata's demo reaches 2 million downloads alongside its 2 million wishlists: 'I can't believe millions of people are excited for our game'

It's almost Pragmata time. Soon players will be able to check out Capcom's newest action game, set on a moonbase controlled by an—you've guessed it—evil AI. As human astronaut Hugh, you'll have an AI buddy of your own, as well, in the form of Diana, an android who looks like a little girl.

A whopping two million of you liked the sound of this enough to download the demo, a number that Capcom is keen to tout.

"Hugh, look, I can't believe millions of people are excited for our game," an official Pragmata social media post says. "Pragmata has reached 2 million wishlists, and 2 million demo downloads. Thank you so much for all your support."

The Sketchbook demo is still available and offers a great snapshot of how Pragmata will play. Dropped in mid-story, you play as both Hugh and Diana as you fight through part of the lunar research station. You get to try out the combat system against robot enemies like Walkers, flying drones called Watchers, and even a Sector Guard, which is just a huge walking tank.

The fight at the end against a Sector Guard was especially fun. You get tons of weapons, hacking buffs, and health, so it's definitely not a test of strength or endurance but instead just a fun way to experiment with how you want to play the game. After getting run over a couple of times I managed to pick myself up, hack it to bits and shatter it with a Shockwave Gun alongside a couple of well timed finishing moves and ultimates.

At only 20 minutes long, it's a short demo, but there's enough there to help you figure out if the combat is to your liking, whether you think the hacking is a worthwhile addition, and help you decide if controller or keyboard and mouse is the way to go.