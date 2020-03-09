Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone: Everything we know

CoD: MW Warzone is officially happening. With the launch of a brand new season behind now well underway, there's only one thing fans of Infinity Ward's gritty FPS are thinking about: a Modern Warfare battle royale mode.

After hints, leaks, and more, CoD: MW battle royale has been confirmed, and with that the launch date, player count, modes, and more. So, now that the evolution of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode is on its way, let's break down everything you need to know.

The CoD: MW Warzone release date is March 10, 2020. Plenty of reports correctly predicted this would be the date, and you don't need to wait long before you can drop into your next battle royale fix.

Here's when CoD: MW battle royale launches per time zone if you own the game already:

PDT: 8am

8am EDT: 11am

11am GMT: 3pm

3pm CET: 4pm

Once the early access period is over for owners of the game, here's when everyone else can jump in:

PDT: 12am

12am EDT: 3pm

3pm GMT: 7pm

7pm CET: 8pm

CoD: MW Warzone is free to play

Unlike last year's Blackout, Warzone will be free to play. Competing with free rivals like Fortnite and Apex Legends, the Modern Warfare battle royale mode won't cost a thing. It's also standalone, so that's even if you don't own the game—you'll just have to wait a little longer than those that do.

This runs counter to Black Ops 4's Blackout: this mode was only available to those who owned the main game, or the smaller package that didn't include Zombies. While it didn't hurt for players at the beginning, it did suffer and lose players to similar experiences in the end. Perhaps going free to play is a means of Infinity Ward avoiding that this year.

CoD: MW Warzone trailer

The Warzone trailer is pretty much what you'd expect. Lots of people are brutally killing each other, but the two modes are confirmed. We also see plenty of the Verdansk map, which seem to tally up with the leaks we've been seeing in recent weeks.

CoD MW Warzone modes: what is Plunder?

In Warzone there will be two modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. The former is as you'd expect, with 150 players in trios fighting to the death amid an ever-closing circle of death.

However, in Plunder, the aim of the game is to collect the most in-game money by looting the map, killing enemies, and completing in-game contracts (mid-game objectives you can find and activate across the map. Expect this mode to be much more aggressive and high stakes. Camping certainly won't work in this one.

CoD: MW battle royale map locations

The setting for Warzone is Verdansk, a city with over 300 points of interest. It looks like the map leaks on Reddit that preceded the official announcement were pretty accurate. You can see what appears to be map here, too.

For instance, one of the leaked locations was 'Dam', and we know now that one area is called Gora Dam. The other confirmed location is Gorengard Lumber Yard. The following area names are leaks, so they may not be final:

Airfield

Quarry

Layover

TV Stations

Supercenter

Storage

Boneyard

Trainyard

Hospital

Downtown

Port

Stadium

Farm

Gulag

Speaking of leaks, Activision has not taken the leaks lightly, and since the end of February, has begun filing copyright takedowns. This allegedly includes a subpoena from a US court for Reddit to disclose the details of a user who started a thread, stating "I found this image online. Not sure what it is. Possibly Battle Royale."

Redditor, Assyrian2410, linked to an image depicting CoD characters standing underneath text that read 'Call of Duty Warzone'. The redditor has since removed their post and has deleted their account. Takedown notices for those sharing the image, and videos relating to a Warzone tutorial, posted by TheGamingRevolution, have also been issued.

CoD: MW vehicles: how will we escape the circle at speed?

CoD: MW vehicles: how will we escape the circle at speed?

We're no stranger to vehicles in battle royale games, but Warzone will have them, too.