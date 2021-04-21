Want to know more about the new Warzone map? It's a good idea to get to know each Warzone map so you can locate the best loot easily. Obviously, you'll still need to be careful of other players with the same idea, but as with other battle royale games, knowing where the hot zones are can make all the difference, especially when it freshens up.

Getting familiar with both the Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps (and whatever comes next) means you can head straight for the action, or know which areas to avoid if you'd rather lay low and save enough cash for one of the best Warzone loadouts. As you'd expect, hot zones are likely going to be crawling with players but knowing the areas can help you survive through to the final circle. Here are the hot zones and loot found in each region, as well as everything we know about the new Warzone map, rumoured to arrive later today.

There have been rumours about a new Warzone map for a while now and recent leaks have all but confirmed that a new 1980s-flavoured Verdansk map is set to land later today. There's been no official word from Activision to confirm or deny this, but the map's launch is widely believed to coincide with the Warzone nuke event which will bring Season 2 to a close and usher in Warzone Season 3.

According to the leaked footage, the new 1980s Verdansk map shows various landmarks from the Cold War era replacing notable locations. These include an aqueduct, an under-construction stadium, an underground mine shaft, and a large radar array, very similar to the one seen at the end of Cold War's campaign. A recently released Season 2 'outro cinematic' seems to confirm these leaks, and Youtuber, TheXclusiveAce takes a close look at the new trailer in this recent video , and compares the '80s Verdansk map with the current one.

If you've been keeping up with the recent goings-on in Warzone, you'll know that zombies have taken over certain areas in Verdansk, including the Hospital, the Acropolis National Bank, the TV Station, and most recently, the Gora Dam. The most recent infestation has also seen the contamination jump to 100 percent. So it's fair to say that it's looking more and more likely that Verdansk as we know it will come to an explosive end with the nuke event—and conveniently pave the way for the new map. Add to that the fact that several players have reported seeing nukes landing early—but doing absolutely no damage—suggests that the new map is imminent.

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone Verdansk map: Where's the best loot?

The best Warzone loot can be found in supply boxes scattered across the map. The valuable items found in these chests are random, containing weapons (often blueprints with pre-fitted attachments), field upgrades, cash, and even the occasional killstreak. However, it's always worth keeping an eye out for the rarer, orange boxes, which hold better gear such as gas masks and armor satchels that let you hold more armor plates. Of course, this is all subject to change once the nukes land later today.

The loot-filled areas are:

Verdansk International Airport

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk Stadium (Now open)

Gorengard Lumber Yard

Downtown Tavorsk District

Barakett Promenade East

City of Verdansk Port

Zordaya Prison Complex

Verdansk Hospital

BCH TV Station

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Verdansk Train Station

Warzone Verdansk map: Where are the hot zones?

Hot zones are where you can expect the most bloodshed to go down at the very beginning of the game. Whether you want to avoid them so you can loot in peace or find somewhere to immediately bloody your hands, refer to the map above. The hot zones I've noticed are marked with red skulls. It's no coincidence that these locations also coincide with loot-rich spots.

Here's a list of the hot zones shown on the map above:

Verdansk Stadium

Verdansk International Airport

Atlas Superstore

Verdansk Hospital

Downtown Tavorsk District

Zordaya Prison Complex

Karst River Quarry

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone Rebirth Island map: Best drop locations

Rebirth Island is a much smaller map, currently available in its own playlist. Modes like Rebirth Mini Royale Quads/ Duos are fast-paced matches that take place in condensed areas on the island. If you're hoping to run into other squads quickly as you hunt for the best Warzone guns, here are the best Rebirth Island drop locations:

Prison Block

Decon Zone

Chemical Engineering

Factory

There are also five ammo caches across Rebirth Island, found in: Factory, Chemical Engineering, Security Area, east of Construction Site, and west of Decon Zone.