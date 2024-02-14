Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 meta guns and loadouts

The new season of Warzone 2 has arrived, and with it, new Season 2 meta guns and loadouts to consider. Since the second season landed, there have been some significant nerfs and buffs that drastically reshape the meta in new and exciting ways, leaving holes in the roster where previous fan favourite guns once stood.

It's time for new guns to replace them. Take the RAM-7 assault rifle as one shining example of a hugely nerfed weapon that once took pride of place in the AR category. Shotguns have taken a hit across the board with stat decreases in damage range, sprint to fire time, and ADS time, also.

When it comes to Warzone Season 2 meta, if you want to continue to dominate, you’ll need to try out guns you might not have played with before. Lucky for you, this list includes some of current top loadouts being enjoyed this season so far.

Best SVA 545 loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Stock: Mane V6 Stock

Stepping up to the plate to replace the RAM-7 after its considerable nerf in Season 2 is the SVA 545 assault rifle. This loadout is built for Warzone. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor bolsters your recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. The STV Precision Barrel increases the aiming idle stability for far less sway, making it easier to land shots.

The Bruen Heavy Support furthers the push for stability whilst improving accuracy and recoil control, which is something the Mane V6 Stock focuses on too. Both attachments are great for your recoil control stats without sacrificing too much on the mobility side of things.

Finally, the optic is always a personal choice. For Warzone, the MK.3 Reflector seems like a smart choice to me. It's playstyle dependent—so something else might suit you better—but I've picked the simple yet effective reticle. The secondary of choice for the SVA 545 loadout is a competitive pistol like the COR-45 or Renetti handguns.

Best RAM-9 loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Comb: FT Polycomb

FT Polycomb Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape

For Season 2, the RAM-9 SMG is brand new and it’s an absolute speed demon. Equip it with the right attachments to steady its absurd default recoil and you’ve got yourself the meta SMG of Season 2.

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S with FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip and FT Polycomb help improve that recoil control in a huge way. Follow this up with the bottom heavy support of a 40 Round Mag and Haste XV Grip Tape and you’ve reworked the RAM-9 to be what's potentially the fastest gun in the game right now.

As always, your secondary is down to pure preference, but with a speedy SMG like the RAM-9, pairing it with a secondary like the MTZ-762 battle rifle or the KATT-AMR sniper is an excellent Warzone setup.

Best TAQ Evolvere loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

LRF Righteous Long Barrel Stock: Bombardier Stock

Bombardier Stock Ammunition: 7.62x51MM High Grain Rounds

7.62x51MM High Grain Rounds Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

The TAQ Evolvere light machine gun got some pretty impressive buffs with Season 2 with increases in max and near-mid damage and range as well as min damage. For the meta then, I'd say that the TAQ Evolvere steps up to replace the previously favoured Pulyemot and DG-58 LSW as an all-rounder LMG of choice.

Playing into its newfound strengths, the TAQ Evolvere loadout works best with the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L, 7.62x51MM High Grain Rounds, and LRF Righteous Long Barrel, which will all buff the gun’s bullet velocity as well as range. The Bombardier Stock adds significant recoil and gun kick control steadying your TAQ Evolvere by over 10% and an optional, but effective, Corio Eagleseye 2.5x means you can optimise using this LMG at mid-to-long range.

The HRM-9 is a great secondary for the close range, despite a minor nerf in Season 2, it still holds steady as a popular choice of SMG.

Best BAS-B loadout

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 45 Round Mag

While the BAS-B has seen a nerf in Season 2 at close range, it still stands strong as the best battle rifle in the game. You’ll need to focus on reducing recoil with this loadout as there’s been buffs on sprint-to-fire and ADS time. This increased mobility could affect the BAS-B’s steadiness if not equipped with the right attachments.

The JAK BFB is an elite muzzle in its own right, but it brings incredible gun kick control and improvements on vertical/horizontal recoil. The control continues with the Bruen Venom Long Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support Grip. Equip these attachments alongside the 45 Round Mag and Corio Eagleseye 2.5x magnification optic and you’ve got a gun with a lot of shots and a real opportunity to excel at range.

An SMG like the new Season 2 beast that is the RAM-9 is an excellent choice to take the lead on those close range gunfights, especially if you’re equipping the optic that does reduce your ADS and aim walking speed.

Best XRK Stalker loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Fission 60 Barrel Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: XRK Stalker Factory Grip

XRK Stalker Factory Grip Magazine: 7 Round Mag

Up until now, there’s only been one sniper in Warzone capable of one-shot kills. With the Season 2 buff, that’s all changed. The XRK Stalker is now the meta, but you’ll want to use your attachments to focus on bolstering that damage range potential and mobility. You get both bullet velocity and range from the Sonic Suppressor XL and Fission 60 Barrel. Pair that with the mobility buffs by using the No Stock and XRK Stalker Factory Grip and you’ve achieved exactly what you set out to do. The XRK Stalker becomes mobile alongside its newfound ability to one-shot.

Although the RAM-7 got nerfed, it’s still good if you’re pairing it up with some long-range support. That’s where the XRK and RAM-7 become a highly competitive partnership.