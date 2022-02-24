How to beat the Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon in Elden Ring

Chances are, the Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon will be the first one you come across, but you might not necessarily be able to access it right away. However, if you chose the Stonesword Key from your selection of Elden Ring keepsakes at the start of the game, then you'll be able to try your hand at this early challenge right away. If you didn't, don't fret, here are the Elden Ring Stonesword key locations we've found so far.

Even if you can gain access as soon as you reach the first Site of Grace in the Stranded Graveyard, the final boss (and irritating stone chariot) in this Elden Ring dungeon makes this one of the toughest challenges in Limgrave. There is a Stake of Marika to revive you just outside the boss door, but think carefully before you risk getting stuck in a fun-sucking death loop.

But if you're up for it, the rewards are worth your masochistic tendencies. However you get the Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave key, here's how to complete the dungeon.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave walkthrough: How to get past the chariot

Once you've unlocked the dungeon with a Stonesword Key, jump off the ledge into the poison pool below and run through it fast and to the right to avoid getting poisoned. Once you've done that, prepare for the trickiest part of this dungeon.

Around the corner you'll see a giant stone chariot running up and down a slope. Wait for it to move away, then dash between the alcoves on the left side. In the second alcove a ghostly crossbowmen appears, but it's easy to stunlock and shrug aside. In the third alcove a swordsman shows up, and in the fourth another swordsman challenges you from the left and a crossbowmen behind you on the right. You should have time to quickly kill the swordsman before moving onto his crossbow-wielding chum. Each of these ghosts can also be killed by the chariot's movement if they leave their alcove.

Once you run around the corner, the chariot changes course to pursue you, so get as far away from it as possible before this. If you get as far as the thin causeway, don't cross it. Instead, wait for the chariot to pass. Drop down the side to the ledge beneath and sneak up on the imp against the wall nearby. Straight ahead is a passageway with another imp that leads to a rather special Elden Ring talisman. Scroll down below for more on that. Now, we've got a boss to fight.

Drop down again behind you and you'll find an alcove leading to another slope. Two ghost warriors need to be put to the sword here, but remember they can disappear and reappear next to you. Run down the causeway, avoiding the three ghost warriors who appear in the middle. If you turn right you'll find a Stake of Marika and the boss door, if the chariot hasn't caught you up.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave boss: How to beat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit

If you accessed this dungeon immediately, the Ulcerated Tree Spirit might be a little too much for you, given the relatively low damage you'll be dealing. Either way, this Elden Ring boss is a sort of giant wooden snake with writhing fleshy legs. Watch out for its tail attacks—they have long windups, but make sure you dodge into them and are far enough away that you don't get carried off by its horrible appendage.

Make sure you dodge when it roars and launches into the air: this is a grab attack that'll most likely finish you off in one hit. Often it'll breath fire after this, which is your main damage-dealing window. Stick to its left side where possible and take some shrewd swipes from there, while avoiding its occasional paw swipes.

If you're dealing damage on its right side, watch out for downward paw stomps. With enough damage you'll be able to stagger it and unleash a counter to its glowing eye. When it reaches the second phase at around two thirds HP, it'll glow white and release an explosive AoE that shoots pillars of fire from the floor. When you see this happening, untarget, and run as fast you as you can to avoid it.

Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave rewards: What you get for beating the boss

Once the wooden-snake-thing has been vanquished you'll get an Elden Ring golden seed, which increases your number of flask uses, and the Banished Knight Oleg summon, a knight with two swords you can use once you get the Spirit Calling Bell.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

How to get the Erdtree's Favor Talisman

Remember the pathway by the second imp near the thin causeway? This optional part of the dungeon leads to a powerful Elden Ring talisman that's well worth the diversion.

Once you've killed the second imp head down the stairs and you'll find a flame turret. Once the flames recede, run down and left into an alcove, though watch for the third imp lying in wait. Evade the second flame turret then press on to the next room with a bridge inside.

Halfway across the bridge Grafted Scions drop from the roof on both sides. Sure you can fight them, but then you can also just barrel straight past them and pick up the talisman on the other side. This is the Erdtree's Favour, which raises your max HP, stamina, and equip load. I did say it was worth the detour.