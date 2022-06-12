How to watch today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase

Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda showcase goes live today, and we're hoping for a packed show this year with every studio Microsoft has to pull from. How about a new Double fine game? Obsidian's Avowed? Perfect Dark? Some Redfall news and some honest-to-god actual Starfield gameplay, even?

This is the second showcase since Xbox acquired Bethesda in 2021, and who knows if any more acquisitions will be announced. We might even get more Fable news, yay!

Where to watch the Xbox and Bethesda showcase

Well, that's an easy one: you can watch it on the embed above! Or you can head to Xbox or Bethesda's official channels via YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab). The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase takes place on June 12 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST/ 7 pm CEST (that's an awkwardly early 3 am AEST on June 13 if you're in Australia).

Xbox and Bethesda showcase: What we expect to see

Given that Starfield has been delayed (opens in new tab) until 2023, we're hopeful that we'll see a trailer that shows a little more than just some empty space. There's also a reasonable chance that more information about Halo Infinite's campaign co-op and Forge modes will be announced, and maybe some Fable (opens in new tab) and Indiana Jones (opens in new tab) news if we're lucky.