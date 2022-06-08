Every game at not-E3 2022

There's technically no E3 this year, but you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise. Sony has already announced that Spider-Man is coming to PC and Resident Evil 4 is being remade, and there are a bunch of other big June videogame reveal events happening here in early June.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest is on Thursday, Guerilla Collective and the Future Games Show are on Saturday, and the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase and PC Gaming Show (hey, that's us) are on Sunday. And there's more: Here's the full 2022 not-E3 schedule.

In this article, we'll be collecting all the big games that show up during this announcement and reveal heavy period, updating it frequently over this week and next. As we wait for the shows to happen, we've included some speculative entries: Games we think we'll see, or have heard will show up this year. We'll add the actual reveals after they happen, and move no-shows off the list.

State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play event aired Thursday, June 2. You can watch the archived stream on Twitch (opens in new tab) or in the embedded player above.

The Callisto Protocol

What is it? Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield is back with a new team, and a new game that looks… very Dead Space. Given that the Dead Space series became what it did, that's quite refreshing.

When's it out? December 2, 2022

What did we see? We saw the trailer embedded above at Sony's State of Play. Given that it's out this year, we could be in for another trailer or a live gameplay demo at another event. They won't want to spoil all the terrifying surprises, but showing off Callisto Protocol's answer to Dead Space's dismemberment-based combat would be welcome, whatever that may be.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Final Fantasy 16

What is it? The latest main series Final Fantasy game, in which we're pleased to find that someone is finally questioning the benevolence of those damn crystals.

When's it out? Summer 2023

What did we see? We got to see quite a bit of flashy, action-packed gameplay that seems to be taking the series to a new level in terms of presentation. There's also a lot of moody dialogue and proper nouns that don't make a ton of sense without context. You know, JRPG stuff. Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy 16 so far.

Is it coming to PC? We hope so! There were some early rumblings about it, but Square Enix has been pretty quiet since then. Almost every main series FF has made its way to PC… eventually, including the recent FF7 Remake. It can sometimes take a while, though.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

What is it? A remake of 2005's Resident Evil 4, the first game in the series of its generation and the one that more or less changed everything.

When's it out? March 24, 2023

What did we see? We got quite the sizzle reel of a teaser trailer showing off some familiar moments… and some less familiar ones. RE4 was already fairly close to a perfect game and not nearly as in need of a full remake as its predecessors. A nice, shiny remaster might have done the trick. So we're anxious to have some lines from that trailer clarified. We have to know if they're pulling an FF7R and changing the plot on us.

Is it coming to PC? All the other REmakes have, so probably.

Spider-Man Remastered

What is it? The formerly PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man game from Insomniac, now coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store in a Remastered PC edition.

When's it out? August 12

What did we see? The reveal trailer above.

Is it coming to PC? Yep, this is the PC edition of a PlayStation game that came out in 2018. It seems like every PlayStation exclusive is going to become a PC game now—it just takes a few years. Sony announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also coming to PC.

Stray

What is it? Annapurna's latest, in which you play as a cat who is running around in a world of very sad robots. You should already know if you're in or out.

When's it out? July 19, 2022

What have we seen so far? This one is very, very near on the horizon. We got a cool trailer at Sony's State of Play, but a more detailed gameplay demo at the Geoff Keighley Adventure Hour seems likely, since Annapurna is making an appearance.

Is it coming to PC? Yes .

Street Fighter 6

What is it? The next fighting game in the genre's best-known series.

When's it out? Next year.

What did we see? The reveal trailer above, which shows off a first for Street Fighter: an "immersive single player story mode" with light Yakuza vibes. Find more details and another trailer in our news story.

Is it coming to PC? Yep, it's coming to Steam.

There were a few other games and announcements at State of Play; Sony has collected all the announcements here (opens in new tab).

CoD reveal

The new Modern Warfare 2 trailer says that "the ultimate weapon is team," and yet rather than revealing the new Call of Duty as part of a bigger, shared event, Activision chose to just reveal the trailer on its own. Psh, so much for teamwork.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

What is it? The action shooter sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2007).

When's it out? October 28, 2022

What did we see? The reveal trailer embedded above, which includes some very brief gameplay snippets. We'll probably see more as the week continues.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Summer Games Fest

The Summer Game Fest encompasses lots of events, but the main one is its big showcase, which is streaming Thursday, June 9, at 11 am Pacific. We don't have a list of the games that'll be there, but here are some we think could show up.

Alan Wake 2

What is it? The sequel to 2010 Remedy survival horror game Alan Wake.

When's it out? 2023

When do we expect to see it? We're guessing, but it could be at the Summer Game Fest Showcase on June 9. Epic Games is publishing Alan Wake 2, and we know it's one of the show's participants.

What do we expect at 'E3'? Since this one got pushed back into 2023, we're not sure how far into development it is. But some gameplay wouldn't be inconceivable.

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

Diablo 4

What is it? An action RPG about beating the crap out of the forces of Hell and sometimes also Heaven. The fourth main entry in the series.

When's it out? Probably not any time soon.

When do we expect to see it? Summer Games Fest? The Microsoft thing? Possibly not at all.

What do we expect to see? After major staff turnover at Blizzard pushed the Diablo 4 release date out of 2022 and into the uncertain mists of the future, it might seem unlikely that it would make an appearance this summer. But with the just-released Diablo Immortal facing backlash for its aggressive dependence on microtransactions, maybe it would help rehabilitate the Lord of Terror's image a little?

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

Digimon Survive

What is it? A visual novel set in the Digimon universe with a unique battle system and several different possible endings.

When's it out? July 29, 2022

When do we expect to see it? At Summer Game Fest, maybe. We know Bandai Namco is participating.

What do we expect to see? This is another one that's right around the corner, so it would make sense to show some gameplay. Most visual novels follow a similar gameplay routine, so the battle system in this one could be what sets it apart. It'd be cool to get a closer look at it.

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

Elden Ring DLC

(Image credit: Tyler C. / FromSoftware)

What is it? DownLoadable Content for this year's megahit RPG, Elden Ring. More than that, we don't really know.

When's it out? We have no idea.

When do we expect to see it? At Summer Game Fest, if anywhere.

What do we expect? We don't exactly know if DLC for Elden Ring is happening yet, but all of From Software's other modern games besides Sekiro have gotten some additional love after launch. And publisher Bandai Namco is on the guest list for Geoff's big bash. Those coliseums can't just be for decoration, dang it!

Is it coming to PC? Yes, if it exists.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

What is it? A turn-based tactics RPG from the same team that brought us XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2, in which we befriend and command various Marvel heroes to cancel the end of the world with card-based combat.

When's it out? According to a leak, October 6.

When do we expect to see it? During the Summer Game Fest stream.

What do we expect? This is another one that's releasing this year, so we expect to get a fair bit of gameplay for our time. A recent leak also suggested Spider-Man may be joining the roster, so some quippy dialogue seems in order.

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

What is it? An action-adventure horror set in 14 century France with lots and lots of rats. The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence.

When's it out? 2022

When do we expect to see it? At the Summer Games Fest Showcase, maybe. We know it'll be at the Tribeca Games Spotlight, too.

What do we expect? More gameplay seems likely, as with most of the games on this list that are fairly far along. If that gameplay prominently featured rats, we would be far from shocked.

Is it coming to PC? Yes, and Game Pass at launch.

Resident Evil: Village DLC

(Image credit: Capcom)

What is it? DownLoadable Content for 2021's survival horror tour de force, Resident Evil: Village.

When's it out? No idea.

When do we expect to see it? Summer Game Fest, maybe

What do we expect to see? While rumors about, all we really know for sure is that Village will be getting some DLC. They didn't say anything about it at Sony's State of Play, which is a bit odd, but Capcom is also on the guest list for Keighley's Summer Bonanza, so maybe they wanted to save one reveal for that. We need more Lady D!

Is it coming to PC? Yes, probably.

Sonic Frontiers

What is it? The latest mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game is the blue hero's first foray into a fully open world game, which honestly makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

When's it out? Q4 2022

When do we expect to see it? It might be at the Summer Games Fest.

What do we expect to see? We've already seen a fair bit of gameplay from this one, but we could see more. We've expressed mixed opinions on the game so far, but as long as Sonic doesn't have to pause to have a heart-to-heart with his human parents or leave the stage to allow someone to insert their film school romantic comedy script into the middle of the story, we'll probably be OK with it.

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

Soul Hackers 2

What is it? The second Soul Hackers game, and the fifth Devil Summoner game, and also the 55th Megami Tensei—look, it's a JRPG where you summon demons to beat up God. There are many flavors of spin-off within the larger franchise that each have their own thing, and this sure is one of them.

When's it out? August 26, 2022

When do we expect to see it? It could be at the Summer Games Fest Showcase

What do we expect to see? Atlus tends to play its cards very close to the chest with Megami Tensei. We didn't even know this game existed at the start of this year and now it's coming out in August. I wouldn't expect much else in the way of big reveals. Some more details on how the combat system differentiates itself from other games in the series would be cool, though.

Is it coming to PC? Yes .

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

What is it? Well, you're the Suicide Squad, and you have to kill the Justice League. It's the first game from the people behind the Arkham series where you play as the bad guys.

When's it out? Q1/Q2 2023

When do we expect to see it? It could be at the Geoff show.

What do we expect at 'E3'? Mayhem. Probably in the form of a trailer. Hopefully with some actual gameplay. We want to know how the different characters play, first and foremost.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Devolver Direct

We will almost definitely see some fake blood during this stream, but we might see some games, too. Devolver Direct will air Thursday, June 9 at 3 pm Pacific.

Tribeca Games Spotlight

The Tribeca Games Spotlight will feature Tribeca's 2022 game selections (opens in new tab):

A Plague Tale: Requiem

American Arcadia

As Dusk Falls

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Immortality

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

The Cub

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Guerrilla Collective

Expect a parade of interesting indie games at this year's Guerrilla Collective showcase, which will be streamed on Saturday, June 11 at 8 am Pacific.

Wholesome Direct

Look forward to another montage of friendly indie games. The 2022 Wholesome Direct will air Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 am Pacific.

Future Games Show

The multiplatform Future Game Show (opens in new tab) returns from our friends at GamesRadar. It'll feature tons of games and will be hosted by Denise Gough and Doug Cockle, the actors who play Yennefer and Geralt in The Witcher 3.

Watch it Saturday, June 11 at 12 pm Pacific.

Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

Microsoft and Bethesda are back for their second joint showcase following Microsoft's 2021 acquisition of the game publisher. Together, they own so many game studios that they could fill the show solely with first-party stuff. There'll probably be some outside studios represented, too, though. Here's more on what to expect, and below are a few of the games we think we could see.

The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will air Sunday, June 12 at 10 am Pacific.

Avowed

What is it? An Elder Scrolls-style first-person RPG from Obsidian set in Eora, the same world as the Pillars of Eternity games.

When's it out? Dunno

What do we expect to see? We've already seen some snippets of gameplay and heard some vague lore about forsaken oaths and crowns. It would be nice to know more about what the story is, exactly, and how it fits into the Pillars timeline.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

The Elder Scrolls 6

What is it? The sixth Elder Scrolls game. Beyond that, we have no idea.

When's it out? Sometime in the next decade

When do we expect to see it? Well, we don't really.

What do we expect to see? So let's be real. The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer that was released four years ago now was basically a reassurance that Bethesda hasn't completely forgotten about the Elder Scrolls. We haven't even seen any gameplay footage for Starfield, and TES 6 is probably several years further off than that, so we're not really expecting much. Maybe they'll at least give us a little nibble? Maybe tell us what the title is or where it's set?

Is it coming to PC? Yes, assuming it comes out before society collapses or technology accelerates to the point that the concept of a "PC" becomes obsolete.

Everwild

What is it? The latest game from Rare, taking place in a colorful and imaginative world with all kinds of cool and wacky animals. That's… just about all we know.

When's it out? No idea!

What do we expect to see? We've seen quite a lot of what seems to be in-engine footage of Everwild, but we still, conspicuously, don't really know what the story is about or what the gameplay is going to be like. And call us old-fashioned, but those two things make up most of a videogame. So maybe we'll learn a bit more? Or maybe they're keeping it super mystical and mysterious on purpose?

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

Fable

What is it? A reboot/continuation of Peter Molyneux's ambitious action RPG series. The man himself is not involved in this one, however.

When's it out? Sounds like it's a long way off still.

What do we expect to see? Hopefully some gameplay or something? All we have to go on so far is a teaser trailer. And that was almost two years ago now. Making videogames takes a long time, of course. But we'd imagine if they're going to show us anything at all, it would be something more substantial than another pre-rendered vore scene.

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

The Outer Worlds 2

What is it? The sequel to The Outer Worlds, Obsidian's first-person RPG shooter and a spiritual follow-up to Fallout: New Vegas

When's it out? We have no idea

What do we expect to see? The announcement trailer made a joke out of how they didn't actually have anything to show yet. But that was a year ago, and hopefully enough progress has been made that we can see at least a little bit of gameplay.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Perfect Dark

What is it? A reboot, after more than 15 years, of one of the most influential shooters of the N64 generation.

When's it out? Sounds like it's still going to be a while.

What do we expect to see? The team working on this, The Initiative, is relatively new still. So it's kind of a toss-up if we're going to get any gameplay footage this year.

Is it coming to PC? Yes .

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

What is it? The sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a dark, emotional, and somewhat profound indie Norse mythology adventure that punched well above its weight in 2017.

When's it out? We have no idea.

What do we expect to see? The slice we've already seen of Hellblade 2 is a lot to take in, and it's the type of game that might be better to go into with as little information as possible. Regardless, we expect a graphical and emotional showcase of some kind.

Is it coming to PC? Yes.

Starfield

What is it? Todd Howard is taking us on a brand new space adventure. It will probably look a fair bit like Elder Scrolls or a modern Fallout game.

When's it out? It was going to be this year, but it was delayed. Sometime in 2023.

What do we expect to see? Todd. My man. My dude. You need to show us some gameplay. You announced this game in 2018 and we haven't seen any actual footage of it. What is this game? Please don't just show us another pre-rendered trailer. Our hearts can't take it, Todd.

Is it coming to PC? Yes, and Game Pass at launch.

TimeSplitters

What is it? Another revival of a more-than-15-years-dormant franchise, we know very little about this revival other than that it's being worked on by a new team headed by two of the original creators.

When's it out? We have no idea

What do we expect to see? Deep Silver is on deck for the Xbox show, and while it has a number of irons in the fire that it might show off, the new TimeSplitters seems the most likely candidate to make its public debut. Probably just in the form of a teaser trailer though, since the team was only put together last year and games take a long time to make.

Is it coming to PC? Hopefully

PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is put on by us, PC Gamer, so we have some idea of what'll be there. Below are just a few of the games to expect; there are dozens at this year's show. You can watch all the reveals on Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 pm PT (details here) after the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Arma 4

(Image credit: Bohemia Interactive)

What is it? The fourth main entry in Bohemia's storied tactical sim, almost everything we know about Arma 4 so far is based on the "preview game", Arma Reforger.

When's it out? 2023

What do we expect to see? Reforger hasn't had the greatest reception on Steam, currently sitting at a "Mixed" rating with almost 5,000 Steam reviews. We expect that Bohemia will want to show off its big guns, literally and figuratively, although it seems like Arma 4 is still a ways off.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Half-Life Alyx – Levitation

What is it? A mod for VR game Half-Life: Alyx featuring a new five-hour campaign, full voice acting, and some extremely impressive character animations.

When's it out? Q3 2022

What do we expect to see? Giving modders a stage is exactly the kind of thing the PC Gaming Show is for. What we've already seen of Levitation is damn impressive. We almost don't want to see any more so we can experience all of its surprises for the first time in the comfort of our own headsets, but we'll watch the extended gameplay trailer at the show anyway.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Immortality

What is it? The creator of Her Story and Telling Lies is back with another creepy FMV mystery being billed as an "Interactive Movie Trilogy." If you watched the trailer and you're still not quite sure what this game is yet, you're not alone.

When's it out? 2022

What do we expect to see? Barlow's last two games were fairly difficult to get your head around from just a trailer, and Immortality is no different. We're hoping to get a better sense of what we do in the game. It'll appear at the Tribeca Games Festival, too.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Victoria 3

What is it? A grand strategy game set in the tumultuous century from 1836 - 1936, focusing on economics, politics, and social movements.

When's it out? We have no idea

What do we expect to see? With their weekly dev diaries and regular developer after-action reports, there's not a lot still to be revealed about Victoria 3 if you know where to look for it… other than a release date. So we expect Paradox will spend their stage time mainly on trying to introduce this very complex game to new audiences.

Is it coming to PC? Aye!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

What is it? The sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, a game in which you run around killing things as a Space Marine in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

When's it out? Don't know

What do we expect to see? We got a snazzy CGI trailer last year, so now we want a bit more substance. The first Space Marine was widely praised by 40K fans, so it has a lot to live up to.

Is it coming to PC? If the Emperor wills it (yes)

A new 11 Bit Studios game

What is it? Wouldn't you like to know? I mean, it's the team that brought you Frostpunk and This War of Mine, so whatever it is, it's probably not cheerful.

When's it out? We have no idea

What do we expect to see? We already know 11 bit is working on Frostpunk 2, but they also have something else to announce at the PC Gaming Show. We have been told specifically that it is not a sexy beach volleyball spinoff called "Hotpunk."

Is it coming to PC? It would be weird if it weren't, don't you think?

A new Klei game

What is it? The latest game from the creators of Don't Starve, Oxygen Not Included, and Griftlands. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess.

When's it out? Don't know

What do we expect to see? Klei has a very distinct attitude and aesthetic, but genre-wise, its catalog is all over the place. It's done deck builders, survival crafting, and side-scrolling ninjas over the years.

Is it coming to PC? Yep

Also coming to the PC Gaming Show are retro sci-fi gem The Invincible, an exciting cyberpunk-themed game, and many more games—there are over 40 in total.