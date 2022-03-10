Seagate is selling Star Wars SSDs that look like beskar ingots from The Mandalorian

Audio player loading…

Seagate has just released a trio of storage drives inspired by The Mandalorian. They're my favorite piece of Star Wars-branded PC gaming hardware since the Light and Dark Side-themed Nvidia GTX Titan XP GPUs from a few years ago.

The Beskar Ingot Special Edition FireCuda drives come as either an external hard drive, M.2 NVMe, or SATA SSD. The design is based on beskar ingots featured on the first season of The Mandalorian, and even includes the Galactic Empire seal.

Star Wars-branding aside, the NVMe SSDs are actually Firecuda 530s, one of our favorite SSDs for gaming. The 530s offer pretty good all-around performance but fall on the pricier side when it comes to other M.2 drives like the WD Black series. Still, those drives don't look as good as these, so there's that.



So what the hell are beskar ingots, and why am I irrationally excited, you ask? Well, if you'll allow me:

Beskar is a super durable metal used to craft the armor of Mandalorians, the warrior people of the planet Mandalore. It can withstand blaster bolts and block lightsabers.



After the Clone Wars and the rise of the Galactic Empire, the Imperials massacred most of the Mandalorians during the Great Purge of Mandalore (not to be confused with the Siege of Mandalore, obviously) and plundered all the beskar.

When the Empire fell after the Battle of Yavin 4 and the destruction of the Second Death, remnants of the Empire would use beskar ingots as currency, since galactic credits were useless in the New Republic.

In the show, the Mandalorian receives a cache of beskar ingots after completing a bounty for some unsavory ex-Imperial officers and scientists. Mando then gets the beskar melted down and forged into sleek-looking armor before heading off to do a bunch of Star Wars stuff.

I'm done talking about Star Wars. I swear.

The 2TB HDD is currently on sale for $100 on Amazon. The SATA SSD has 1TB and 2TB models for $168 and $284, respectively. The NVMe SSDs come in 1TB and 500GB capacities and retail for $273 and $168.