PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Star Wars Zero Company

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Star Wars Zero Company, the incredibly exciting new XCOM-style turn-based squad tactics game set in a galaxy far, far away. For our in-depth, all-access cover feature, PC Gamer travelled to its developer, Bit Reactor, interviewed a number of its key devs, and then played Zero Company for many hours, enjoying a huge slice of what the full game is going to offer. And, trust us when we say this, if you have even the slightest interest in Star Wars, XCOM, or PC gaming in general, then Zero Company is shaping up to be your new obsession. Get the full scoop in this issue.

Issue 421 UK / 409 US PC Gamer magazine: $4.99 at Magazines Direct Cover story: Star Wars Zero Company | Secondary features: PC gaming's best pubs New issue out now! This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Star Wars Zero Company. Plus, WH40K: Dark Heresy previewed, Resident Evil Requiem reviewed, Ghost Recon Wildlands reinstalled, and PC cases tested. Buy this issue in print: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK) Buy this issue digitally: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

This issue also boasts an incredible previews section, stuffed to bursting with great new games. We go hands-on with Owlcat Games' new Warhammer 40,000 game, Dark Heresy, a party-based, story-driven CRPG that tasks you with investigating heretical crimes and dispensing deadly justice. In addition, we take early looks at Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!, 1348 Ex Voto, Warhounds, Tyr, Ex Sanguis, Brave New Wonders, Darkhaven, and Mixtape.

(Image credit: Future)

Then, in terms of reviews, we deliver definitive judgments on Resident Evil Requiem, Heart of the Machine, Reanimal, Esoteric Ebb, Styx: Blades of Greed, High on Life 2, Highguard, and TR-49, among other games.

Cover feature: Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: Future)

Written by: Ted Litchfield

Magazine exclusive: Until April 27th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: With an all-access pass to Bit Reactor's Mayland studio, PC Gamer gets to play Star Wars Zero Company for several hours, as well as interview the game's key developers. And we bring you our early take and all the key information you need to know in this special feature. If you're a fan of Star Wars, XCOM, or sci-fi squad-strategy, then this will be like your birthday coming early.

Secondary feature

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future) PC gaming's best pubs Written by: Daniella Lucas What's in this feature: For our secondary feature this month, Daniella Lucas puts on her drinking hat (it's got feathers!) and ventures forth on a booze-filled cruise around the best pubs and bars in PC gaming. From classic drinking establishments such as Broken Sword's Mac Devitt's Irish pub, through to the chabby chic glory of the Seventh Heaven bar in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, this is your definitive guide to places you can drink in like a hero.

Additional content in this month's issue

LEAD PREVIEW Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy PC Gamer previews the dark, gritty, and violent CRPG where, as an acolyte of the Inquisition, you must lead a party of ruthless agents to investigate heretics and uncover grand conspiracies. With engaging, turn-based tactical combat and buckets of WH40K grim dark flair, this is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling new games of the year. LEAD REVIEW Resident Evil Requiem $49.99 at Displate $57.39 at Fanatical $57.39 at Green Man Gaming $93.07 at Amazon Venturing back into the ruined remnants of Raccoon City once more, PC Gamer's own Elie Gould faces down jump scares, psychological terror, and plenty of zombie monstrosities in order to review CAPCOM's new narrative horror title. She's still recovering now. We all should be afraid, very, very afraid. MOD SPOTLIGHT Team Fortress 2 Check Amazon Check Walmart Liked the original Team Fortress 2 experience? You know, that golden period just after the game launched back in 2007 when it wasn't filled with a slurry of hats, locked chests, ridiculous costumes, cosmetics, and pointless in-game gifts. Well, this month, we showcase a series of mods that let you return the game mostly to that state. REINSTALL Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands $0.01 at Amazon $9.99 at Amazon $24.14 at Walmart $24.80 at Amazon This month, Kyle Hoekstra locks and loads many, many weapons in order to go on a one-man mission to replay this open-world military shooter. PC Gamer only scored this at 67 when it launched, but almost a decade later, was it misunderstood? Kyle straps on his parachute and dives into the fray to find out. DIARY Project Zomboid In a rare PC Gamer magazine diary one-shot, Matthew Elliott enters a world of mortise joints and mortality as he attempts to survive the ultimate zombie apocalypse as a series of carpentry-obsessed Ron Swanson-type middle-aged men. What could go wrong? A hell of a lot, apparently. SPECIAL REPORT Blur be gone PC Gamer digs into the tools and technology that can be used to make retro games look as good in motion as they did in the 1990s. If you used to own a CRT monitor or TV and have since lamented its loss, then this is a must-read, as there's plenty PC gamers can do today to recreate that CRT visual look without spending a fortune. TECH REVIEW AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D $489.99 at Amazon $499 at Newegg $499 at Walmart $499 at Best Buy The PC Gamer hardware lab benchmarks AMD's new gaming CPU king, the beastly Ryzen 7 9850X3D. If you're looking for a new gaming processor and have money to burn, then this looks like a great choice. But, as our review shows, it's almost certainly not the smartest buy on the market today for most. HARDWARE GROUP TEST PC cases Part of what makes PC gaming so good is the customisation each gamer has over their rig, and that starts with the case all the components are housed in. As such, this month PC Gamer reviews six of the best PC cases on the market today, rating them on space, style, features, and cooling. ...and more! Now Playing: The PC Gamer team writes about their adventures in Blippo+, Lost Judgement, Mewgenics, and Labyrinth of Touhou Tri. They're Back: Matthew Elliott re-reviews Star Wars: Squadrons, Broforce, and Gang Beasts. How To: Sean Martin delivers the ultimate guide to surviving the horrors and pant-wetting terror of Resident Evil Requiem.

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