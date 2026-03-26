PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Star Wars Zero Company

Features
By published

Plus, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, 1348 Ex Voto, Tyr, Esoteric Ebb, Brave New Wonders, Darkhaven, Warhounds, Ghost Recon Wildlands, PC cases tested, and much more, too

PC Gamer magazine issue 421 Star Wars Zero Company
(Image credit: Future)

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Star Wars Zero Company, the incredibly exciting new XCOM-style turn-based squad tactics game set in a galaxy far, far away. For our in-depth, all-access cover feature, PC Gamer travelled to its developer, Bit Reactor, interviewed a number of its key devs, and then played Zero Company for many hours, enjoying a huge slice of what the full game is going to offer. And, trust us when we say this, if you have even the slightest interest in Star Wars, XCOM, or PC gaming in general, then Zero Company is shaping up to be your new obsession. Get the full scoop in this issue.

PC Gamer magazine
Issue 421 UK / 409 US
PC Gamer magazine: $4.99 at Magazines Direct

Cover story: Star Wars Zero Company | Secondary features: PC gaming's best pubs

New issue out now! This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Star Wars Zero Company. Plus, WH40K: Dark Heresy previewed, Resident Evil Requiem reviewed, Ghost Recon Wildlands reinstalled, and PC cases tested.

Buy this issue in print: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

Buy this issue digitally: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

PC Gamer magazine issue 421 Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: Future)

Then, in terms of reviews, we deliver definitive judgments on Resident Evil Requiem, Heart of the Machine, Reanimal, Esoteric Ebb, Styx: Blades of Greed, High on Life 2, Highguard, and TR-49, among other games.

Cover feature: Star Wars Zero Company

PC Gamer magazine issue 421 Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: Future)

Written by: Ted Litchfield

Magazine exclusive: Until April 27th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: With an all-access pass to Bit Reactor's Mayland studio, PC Gamer gets to play Star Wars Zero Company for several hours, as well as interview the game's key developers. And we bring you our early take and all the key information you need to know in this special feature. If you're a fan of Star Wars, XCOM, or sci-fi squad-strategy, then this will be like your birthday coming early.

Secondary feature

Image 1 of 1
PC Gamer magazine issue 421 Star Wars Zero Company
(Image credit: Future)

PC gaming's best pubs

Written by: Daniella Lucas

What's in this feature: For our secondary feature this month, Daniella Lucas puts on her drinking hat (it's got feathers!) and ventures forth on a booze-filled cruise around the best pubs and bars in PC gaming. From classic drinking establishments such as Broken Sword's Mac Devitt's Irish pub, through to the chabby chic glory of the Seventh Heaven bar in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, this is your definitive guide to places you can drink in like a hero.

Additional content in this month's issue

Subscribe to PC Gamer magazine

13 issue UK Annual subscription
13 issues!

13 issue UK Annual subscription: $141.99 (Print) | $58.99 (Digital)

13 issue US Annual subscription: $36.95 (Print) | $20 (Digital)

Where else can you subscribe to PC Gamer?

UK: iOS App Store | Pocketmags | Zinio

US: iOS App Store | Pocketmags | Zinio

How many issues are in an annual subscription?

  • 13 issues a year, including a special holiday issue in late December.

What's the difference between the UK and US versions of the magazine?

  • The UK edition of PC Gamer magazine has a slightly higher page count than the US edition, with extra content available.

Are PC Gamer subscriptions available outside the US/UK?

  • Yes, we ship PC Gamer magazine to many countries around the world. For a full list of destinations, please visit Magazines Direct.

What form does the digital magazine come in?

  • Digital editions of PC Gamer magazine are provided in PDF and EPUB format, readable through Pocketmags.
Robert Jones
Robert Jones
Print Editor

Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Rob loves riding motorbikes, too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.