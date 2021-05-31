Resident Evil producer Peter Fabiano leaves Capcom for Bungie

Peter Fabiano, founder of Global Production at Capcom, Japan, and producer of the recent Resident Evil games, has left Capcom to work at Bungie. He spent 13 years at Capcom, notably as the producer on Resident Evil 7, the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, and Village, while he also played the part of Peter Walken in Resi 7. (He was one of the paranormal investigators, brutally murdered by Mia Winters.)

Fabiano announced his departure on Twitter. "Hard to write this best so I’ve decided to keep it simple: Thank you everyone at Capcom for allowing me to grow together with you over the past 13 years. I’m thankful and will cherish the experience forever."

"Thanks to everyone both in and outside the studio that have supported me over the years. I've taken a new position at Bungie working with some great people and continuing my journey. 'Eyes up guardian.'"

That last bit obviously suggests Fabiano will be working on Destiny 2, in his new role as Bungie's Production Department Manager.

After a bit of a slump, Resi came back swinging with Resident Evil 7, a game that breathed new life (in a manner of speaking) into the zombie horror series. It just got a sequel in Resident Evil Village, a game notable for its skyscraping vampire and gruesome violence.