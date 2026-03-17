I'm even more excited for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil adaptation now I know he's beaten Requiem twice

Zach Cregger (of Barbarian and Weapons fame) is currently helming the next Resident Evil film which is planned to release later this year. He's already admitted that it won't intersect with any of the games and that it also likely won't resemble any past films, mainly because he's not watched any of them. But even still I'm nervously confident that he could be cooking.

Cregger has made no secret that he's a fan of Resident Evil, having put in "thousands and thousands of hours" into various games in the series. But now we know he's been keeping up with everything Resi as he's revealed that he's not just finished Resident Evil Requiem once, but he's done so twice (via GamesRadar). Good going.

"I fulfilled a lifelong dream of meeting the whitest kid I know, Zach Cregger and talked to him about Resident Evil Requiem (he said he beat it twice already)," Deadline writer Destiny Jackson said in a social media post.

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I fulfilled a lifelong dream of meeting the whitest kid I know! Zac Cregger & talked to him about Resident Evil Requiem (he said he beat it twice already!) ♥️♥️♥️ I’m so happy. pic.twitter.com/7CYkywFoPvMarch 14, 2026

I completed Requiem in just over 10 hours, and my second playthrough clocked in at over seven hours (although that wasn't helped by me trying to complete the final puzzle) so completing Requiem twice already is certainly doable. But that's still a considerable amount of time to dedicate to a game, especially as Cregger seems like a busy guy, what with the upcoming film and all.

While Cregger has clearly put time into the Resi games, he hasn't managed to complete all of them. Apparently Resident Evil Village was just too scary for him to get all the way to the end: "He said the scariest one is RE8, he noped out." If he found RE8 scary I'd hate to introduce him to RE7, that's for sure.

I'm just happy to have a director of Cregger's pedigree who is also clearly such a fan of the series take a crack at a Resident Evil film. I'll watch it regardless of what the reviews are like and honestly I'll probably enjoy it even if it turns out to be Resident Evil: Afterlife 2.0.