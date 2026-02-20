New Xbox boss promises no 'soulless AI slop' after moving over from Microsoft's CoreAI products division
"We will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop," said Asha Sharma, the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Long-time Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer has retired, and Xbox president Sarah Bond has resigned. Filling their shoes will be Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, who has been promoted to chief content officer, and a newcomer to Microsoft's gaming division, Asha Sharma, who will take over for Spencer as the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming.
Sharma's credentials instantly raised eyebrows: She's moving to Microsoft's gaming division from its "CoreAI" products division—stuff like Azure AI services—and does not have a background in games.
In a letter shared with Microsoft employees, Sharma got ahead of fears that she'll push generative AI tools on Microsoft's many game studios, which include Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, id Software, MachineGames, Obsidian, inXile, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, and Mojang.
"As monetization and AI evolve and influence this future [of gaming], we will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop," wrote Sharma. "Games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us."
What Sharma describes is arguably already occurring at Activision, which has used generative AI to make art that appears in Call of Duty—though perhaps not often enough to call it a "flood" yet.
In her letter, Sharma also promises a commitment to making "great games."
"We must have great games beloved by players before we do anything," wrote Sharma. "Unforgettable characters, stories that make us feel, innovative game play, and creative excellence. We will empower our studios, invest in iconic franchises, and back bold new ideas. We will take risks. We will enter new categories and markets where we can add real value, grounded in what players care about most."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Microsoft's gaming business has had a tumultuous 2020s so far. On one hand, it added giants Bethesda and Activision Blizzard to its huge portfolio of publishers and studios, and there's been no shortage of cash for its executives. On the other, it has canceled numerous games, closed recently acquired studios such as Arkane Austin, laid off thousands of workers, and struggled to sell Xbox consoles.
It's difficult to identify a specific change of strategy in Sharma's letter. The commitment to making great games is paired with a promise to "build a shared platform and tools that empower developers and players to create and share their own stories," which sounds Roblox-ey. Sharma also promises "the return of Xbox" and a renewed commitment to the console, but also says that "gaming now lives across devices, not within the limits of any single piece of hardware."
On the generative AI front, Microsoft has invested billions into the technology, and has been experimenting with game development applications, such as with its Muse AI model, which it called "a major step toward generative AI models that can empower game creators."
Microsoft's AI boss also recently said that he expects the technology to be capable of "most, if not all, professional tasks" within 18 months.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.