Industry legend Shinji Mikami has a new(ish) studio with staff benefits like 'a chocolate fountain on Valentine's Day'

Shinji Mikami left Tango Gameworks in 2023, and shortly beforehand had started up a new development studio called Unbound. The company's website appears to have been live for over a year, but has only recently come to wider attention (first spotted, I believe, by VGC), and has some scant details about what they're cooking up.

Well, one thing is chocolate brownies, which were made with the leftovers from having "a chocolate fountain on Valentine's Day." Yes, really: under employee benefits the website also lists delicious rice balls for breakfast, an all-day cafe, and an in-house bar that apparently serves free booze from 6pm. Hey, you can't redefine genres on an empty stomach.

Elsewhere he hints that the visual style of the new title will be "realistic", and says the current goal is to finish this larger title before moving onto multiple smaller projects. He says the studio's founding principle is to "put user enjoyment first and foremost in creating rich content" and "we hope to create many original titles and new games."

Mikami also formed Kamuy in 2024, though it's unclear whether that is a distinct studio or an imprint at Unbound. The industry legend has kept a low profile ever since leaving Tango, with his last public utterance being a single word after Microsoft closed the studio he founded: "Sad."

