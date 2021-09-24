The best LW3 - Tundra loadout for Warzone

The Warzone LW3 - Tundra is a beast at range. It's some players' favourite sniper rifle in Warzone, and I don't blame them: it's got lots of potential and reliability when it comes to zapping enemies down with a single shot.

That's right, one-shot headshots. The order of the day for any sniper, and the Tundra doesn't disappoint. I've put together a couple of Warzone Tundra loadouts for you: one for obliterating foes from across the map, and one slightly off-meta pick where you can pretend your Tundra is a Kar98k , and give quick-scoping a go.

The best hitscan LW3 - Tundra Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 29.1" Combat Recon

29.1" Combat Recon Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Magazine: 7 Rnd

Secondary:

Perks:

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Claymore

Stun Grenade

This Tundra is your long-range killing machine. Sure, it might not officially be 'hitscan', but it's as close as you're going to get with this gun, and you'll barely have to lead your shots.

The combo of the Wrapped Suppressor and 29.1" Combat Recon will work wonders for your bullet velocity. TrueGameData claims they boost this value by 20% and 44% respectively. Stack these up and you'll utterly dominate anyone foolish enough to wander somewhere in front of you a few hundred metres away.

They'll both slow you down, but the SAS Combat Stock should help with that. It'll help your movement speed when you're aiming, and that's made the difference for me when it's been life or death. It's just a bit rubbish for hip-firing.

(Image credit: Activision)

You might be surprised with the use of the Royal & Kross 4x scope, but it's actually really good with a sniper. It offers the right amount of range with minimal view obstruction, which is an absolute treat. If you're not a fan though, you could always use the default optic and switch out to a Patrol Grip to help you relocate to new vantage points faster, or just pick the Axial Arms 3x. It's really a preference thing, so try them all out if you don't enjoy the Royal & Kross.

The Kris 6 is a nice sniper support gun, but there are plenty of options. The versatile AK-74u is one, as is the ever-reliable XM4 . Have a gander at the best Warzone loadouts for more inspiration.

The best quick-scope LW3 - Tundra Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Sound Moderator Barrel: 26.5" Hammer Forged

26.5" Hammer Forged Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Secondary:

Perks:

Cold Blooded

High Alert

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

Here's the quickest loadout I've been able to make for the Tundra while keeping it viable. The Sound Moderator replaces the Wrapped Suppressor to save a bit of ADS speed, whilst the Hammer Forged barrel is a fantastic increase to fire rate to get those follow-up shots off if they're needed (Amped is good for switching to a secondary and getting the follow-ups going, too).

The Laser sight improves ADS speed, along with the Airborne Elastic Wrap which will significantly improve your quick-scope ability. Stick the Axial Arms 3x scope and you might just get that zero time-to-kill that makes snipers so appealing. It'll be even better if you can make it work at close and medium ranges.

(Image credit: Activision)

Since this is more of a mobile loadout, I'm using more mobile kit. High Alert is amazing for quick-scopers, and is coming more and more into the meta for granting you the ability to swing around and blast a baddie as soon as they look at you. Unless your opponent has Cold Blooded, your screen will pulse in the direction your enemy is, and if your scoping is quick enough, you can turn a dire situation into a brilliant one without them realising you know where they are.

Similarly, stun grenades and Semtex are fantastic for pushing buildings, which you'll be doing a fair bit with this quirky LW3 - Tundra loadout.