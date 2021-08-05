The best Bullfrog loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone Bullfrog has always been a solid choice since the game's Cold War integration. Its giant default magazine capacity is seriously impressive, but it also means you can bump it up even further to completely dwarf any of the best Warzone SMGs if you choose to bring your Bullfrog loadout in that direction.

You can run the Bullfrog in a couple of different ways, and for me it's always a great go-to gun in-between metas when I'm not 100% sure what's going to be the most powerful. As much as it's old faithful for me, some people haven't experienced the glory of the Bullfrog. So I it's up to me to fix that by helping you find the best Bullfrog Warzone loadout.

The best sniper-support Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1" Liberator

8.1" Liberator Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 65 Rnd

Secondary:

Swiss K31 (unlocked by getting two headshot kills in 15 different completed matches with a sniper rifle)

Perks:

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

Fancy a nice gun to go alongside your Swiss K31 or Kar98k ? This is a Bullfrog loadout designed to fit into a more ranged style of play. If you want to run-and-gun at close range, skip to the next loadout, because this one is about finishing off foes once you've tagged them in the shoulder with your sniper.

For that reason, I'm using the GRU Suppressor to boost range, along with the obvious benefits it offers with sound silencing. In Warzone, this is pretty much essential; without it you'll be getting third-partied like nobody's business. The GRU helps your bullet velocity and damage range, too—something that makes a big difference to SMGs because of their slower base velocity and shorter general ranges.

It's all good though: We're boosting that bullet velocity a bit more with the 8.1" Liberator barrel, which has a slight mobility penalty, but will allow you to hit your shots a lot more reliably, particularly combined with the GRU Suppressor.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Because this gun needs shooting at a longer range than the other loadout in this guide, I'm using an Axial Arms 3x optic to acquire those targets more easily. It's super jarring going from a sniper scope to iron sights, so the 3x will make it a lot smoother when you're trying to finish off targets or take out foes at range.

The 65 Rnd magazine is really helpful for ensuring you have the bullets in store to take out multiple enemies in one mag, but if you're confident with the default of 50, feel free to toss on the Dropshot Wrap or KGB Skeletal Stock. The Spetsnaz Grip is an absolute treat when it comes to reducing recoil, so you might just have that leeway.

With regards to the sniper you're supporting, I prefer the Swiss K31. It's a quick-scoping sniper, with a surprisingly quick bullet velocity and the all-important one-shot kill to the head. Even if you don't get those hits though, you can quickly follow up either with another snipe or by swapping (quickly, thanks to Amped) to the Bullfrog and peppering the enemy down.

Overkill is on this class because having that long-ranged first option is vital, but I'd also highly recommend going for Ghost if you can pick up a second loadout or already have a decent sniper to hand. It's so powerful in the late game that it's not worth skipping.

The best run-and-gun Warzone Bullfrog loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 7.4" Task Force

7.4" Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Spetsnaz PKM Stock Rear Grip: Bruiser Grip

Secondary:

CR-56 AMAX (unlocked by getting three gunbutt kills while using an assault rifle in ten different matches)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Heartbeat Sensor

This is a much more quick and intense way to run the Bullfrog. I've taken off the extended mag and absolutely stacked this thing up with speedy attachments. The Tiger Team Spotlight and Bruiser Grip both increase your movement speed, and with the Task Force barrel, you'll be strafing nice and fast, too. Combine this with the Spetsnaz PKM Stock and you'll be gliding around the map ridiculously quickly.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

You can always swap out the grip for a bigger magazine if you really want to as well. With the Sound Suppressor ahead of the GRU Suppressor too, you'll have a much snappier gun without your ADS speed being slowed. Basically, this Bullfrog loadout is a right speedster, and it goes great alongside a ranged AR like the CR-56 AMAX or XM4.

Again, it's important to have Ghost and Amped, as well as EOD so you can survive those Claymore blasts while you sprint into the buildings of camping foes. The Throwing Knife is a really fun option for use when you're playing a run-and-gun SMG style of play, too, as you can chuck it at downed enemies to instantly finish them without having to fire any more shots. This is especially handy when you're not using an extended mag: keep those bullets for baddies who are still standing.