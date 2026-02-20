Late last year, Microsoft said that it was making 'every Windows 11 PC an AI PC', so congratulations, you've probably already got one in some form or fashion.

However, a blog post tucked within the Windows Learning Center entitled 'Best AI PC features to look for in 2026: A beginner's guide' seems to disagree. Under a section titled "What is an AI computer and why 2026 is the moment", Microsoft attempts to explain to the uninitiated what an AI PC is (via Windows Latest).

"An AI PC is a computer built from the ground up to run artificial intelligence features directly on the device—not just in the cloud," says MS. "Instead of relying heavily on the cloud, AI PCs blend hardware, software, and operating system intelligence to deliver incredible speed, all-day battery life, and built-in AI experiences."

"Think of it this way," the blog continues. "A traditional PC follows your commands... an AI PC anticipates your needs." And for those worried about some of the potential side effects of the technology, Microsoft has some reassuring words: "And no—AI is not here to replace you. AI is here to assist you by helping to remove friction, so everyday tasks feel smoother, faster, and more intuitive."

I'm glad we've cleared that up. After all, the definition of an AI PC has been something of a nebulous concept over the years. Beyond the idea that AI itself is somewhat difficult to pin down, an AI PC has at various points needed a physical hardware NPU, or a Copilot sticker, or be capable of running Copilot AI in some form or fashion.

Then we were told that every Windows 11 PC was becoming one thanks to new Copilot updates, despite many modern chips still lacking dedicated AI hardware. Still, a PC that's "Built from the ground up to run artificial intelligence features directly on the device" is surely an NPU-equipped machine, and Microsoft looks to be doubling down on that fact.

"AI PCs are powered by a turbocharged neural processing unit (NPU)—a specialized computer chip powering Windows AI features to enrich your everyday life", the blog confirms. That's that, it seems.

But wait, there's more! There are also Copilot+ PCs, which the blog says need an NPU with at least 40 TOPS of AI-crunching power, 16 GB of RAM, at least a 256 GB SSD, and Windows 11 version 24H2 or newer. The blog also says that "Many Copilot+ PCs are powered by Snapdragon X Elite Plus processors, though support is expanding to Intel Core Ultra 200V series and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors".

By which it means, many of those chips are already supported, right?

See? It's simple stuff for a beginner to understand, and definitely not a convoluted web of branding terminology that almost certainly leaves the non-hardware-inclined scratching their heads and wondering what PC they're supposed to buy to become part of the AI revolution.

"To find the right AI PC, look for integrated AI architecture and select a device with a dedicated NPU to ensure peak local performance," the blog concludes. "Choosing a Copilot+ PC provides the most future-proof experience, offering native AI tools that are more efficient than third-party software. Ultimately, choose a Windows PC that streamlines your specific workflow through seamless, built-in AI capabilities."

Uh-huh, uh-huh. Sure thing. I'm glad AI isn't coming to replace me, at the very least. And I can always retrain as a plumber or an electrician if things get desperate. It's nice to have options, isn't it?